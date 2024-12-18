Music in the air

“I had two young women who spent three months in my basement cataloging this stuff,” said Little. “So, while they were working, I was scanning as much as I could for this book.” After the three months, Little described that a “big blue truck” came to take away his 371,574 images which are now a permanent addition to the Briscoe Center’s internationally significant photojournalism collection. “It’s very bittersweet,” shared Little. “It was literally a life’s work driving away, but I’m so glad to have it there. And I’m in good company.”

Little has always kept good company; his career is a testament to a charmed life and relentless curiosity. Born and raised in Manhattan, Little’s father was a journalist with The New York Herald Tribune writing a five-day-a-week column covering the theater. His mother was a playwright, and the couple often had famous people to their apartment.

Little’s father was beloved and dropping his name not only helped open doors early on but put his subjects at ease. “He taught me a lot about journalism and the basic idea that I should look for another angle.”

This “other angle” is what makes Little’s photographs so evocative—he’s able to capture an entire story in a static image. “There’s a picture by Nat Fein, a really famous picture,” said Little about one of his early influences. “It was the first sports photograph to ever win the Pulitzer Prize. It’s a picture of Babe Ruth on his last day at Yankee Stadium and it’s shot from behind. It’s always stayed with me.”

Little studied psychology at Yale, another element that seems to have guided him to a deeper understand of his subjects. It was while he was still a student at Yale that Little began working for Newsweek. “I was at Yale from ’67 to ’71 and the campus was one news story after another with the student movement, the Bobby Seale (co-founder of the Black Panter Party) trial, and all that. So, I’d photograph stuff and then I’d get on my motorcycle and drive to New York. I had a loose relationship with Newsweek and I would give them my film, they’d process it, and if they liked something, they’d buy it. And then they started giving me assignments.” After college, he worked for Time Magazine and by 25, he was working with People magazine, beginning a 21-year stint during which he shot more than 350 assignments.

“The early days were incredible,” Little recalled. “I couldn’t have been a freelance journalist now. It almost doesn’t exist.” From covering the Watergate hearings for Time magazine to serving as official photographer for the Aga Khan and working with William F. Buckley Jr. on bestselling sailing memoirs, Little’s assignments brought him into the orbit of world leaders, celebrities, and everyday heroes. His work has been published in Life, Time, Newsweek, The New York Times, Vanity Fair, Esquire, GQ, and Architectural Digest, to name a few. Little’s work also went beyond famous faces. Some of his favorite assignments were stories about “ordinary people doing extraordinary things,” such as the first million-dollar lottery winner whose life fell apart under the weight of sudden wealth. “It was heartbreaking to witness,” he said.

The self-designed book, laid out in Adobe InDesign, gave Little the creative freedom he craved. “Nobody told me what to do,” he said. The cover, a playful collage, mirrors the book’s non-linear structure and personal touch.

Beyond photography, Little has led a vibrant life. A father and grandfather, he recently retired from serving as an EMT in Norfolk, Connecticut, after tearing his rotator cuff. “It seemed like a good time to retire,” he said. He spends his time now with his wife Betsy and takes digital photographs in the woods with his dog, Ruby.

Reflecting on his multifaceted career, Little shared, “I have no regrets and no bitterness. It’s a great luxury to look at it all from afar.”

With “Shooting the Breeze,” Little has ensured future generations can explore the remarkable life and work of a photojournalist who truly captured the world.

To purchase a copy of “Shooting the Breeze” visit: www.christopherlittle.com