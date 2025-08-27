performances

Musical on Indian Mountain

Aly Morrissey

On Aug. 22, Sharon Playhouse brought the musical fairytale adventure “Once Upon a Mattress” to Indian Mountain School’s Qianxun Performing Arts Center. Above, Mollie Leonard plays Princess Winnifred, a spirited, quirky swamp-dweller with a heart of gold, determined to win the love of Prince Dauntless.

performances

Labor Day weekend art, design and local finds

Paul Chaleff’s exhibit at Mad Rose Gallery in Millerton.

Provided

The unofficial end of summer is here, and while some of us may mourn the shortening days and cooler nights, the culturally-inclined denizens of the Litchfield Hills, Berkshires and Taconics have plenty to look forward to.

During Labor Day weekend, visit one of the offerings below, and maybe even take home a watercolor, rug, or locally-crafted wooden bowl to ready your home for the indoor season ahead.

community

Handler debuts, Hadelich dazzles in thrilling night at Tanglewood

Anna Handler makes her BSO debut.

Hilary Scott

On Saturday, Aug. 16, we were excited to see the debut of new Boston Symphony Orchestra assistant conductor Anna Handler, and the return of violinist Augustin Hadelich. Another warm evening in Lenox with humidity near 100 percent, couldn’t stop a massive crowd from gathering.

Handler strode onto the Shed stage with purpose, greeted the evening’s concertmaster, Alexander Velinzon, and took the podium for Brahms’ “Tragic Overture.”Right away, her crisp, powerful conducting style — clearly reminiscent of Andris Nelsons’ — was effective at bringing Brahms to life. She urged forth the strings, waved in the brass and percussion with verve, and caressed her winds in an emotional way.

concerts

The Dogist: Understanding human-canine bonds

Elias Weiss Friedman, aka The Dogist, photographing adoptable pup Petunia from the Little Guild at Troutbeck.
Leila Hawken

Elias Weiss Friedman, acclaimed canine photographer and creator of "The Dogist," brought heart and humor to Troutbeck's Luminary Series in Amenia, sharing stories that celebrated the enduring bond between humans and their dogs.

The event, held Sunday, Aug. 24, was paired with The Little Guild of Cornwall, giving attendees the chance to meet and greet a small selection of dogs available for adoption. Friedman is passionate about organizations that advocate for canine welfare and service training, making The Little Guild a natural partner for the event.

book talk