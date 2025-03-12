‘Muster Day’ planning underway for America’s 250th birthday

The town green in Cornwall Village may be transported back in time to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday next year.

Riley Klein
CORNWALL — U.S.A.’s quarter-millennial birthday will take place in 2026.

Cornwall’s party preparations began March 4 during the Board of Selectmen’s meeting with a presentation by Warren Stevens, local military reenactor.

“Muster Day,” as Stevens called it, would bring a living history experience to Cornwall with period-appropriate militia demonstrations.

“Transform the village green into 1776 for a day,” said Stevens.

Stevens described a brigade of approximately 50 soldiers in uniform preparing to march off to fight in the Revolutionary War.

Muskets, swords, tents, knapsacks and lace coats were mentioned.

“Basic amenities are wood, water and hay,” said Stevens. “If they’re doing some cooking ... you want to allot a quarter of a cord of hardwood for the weekend.”

Stevens explained it is not called a battle demonstration: “the warm, fuzzy word for insurance purposes is ‘tactical weapons demonstration.’”

He said there are several reputable units in the area representing Revolutionary-era militias. They regularly work together when schedules align.

He added that a “snappy title” may attract more participants, such as “Cornwall 1776: The Gathering Storm.”

The selectmen thanked Stevens for his suggestions and said the next step would be to form a committee to plan the event.

No date was put forth for the 2026 sestercentennial celebration.

