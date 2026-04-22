ljmn media

New faces at Lakeville Journal and Millerton News

New faces at Lakeville Journal and Millerton News

Left to right: Graham Corrigan, Allen Deeds, Aly Morrissey and Madi Long celebrate new roles at LJMN Media, the publisher of The Millerton News and The Lakeville Journal.

Nathan Miller

LAKEVILLE —LJMN Media, publisher of The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News, announced a series of new hires and an internal staff change, including a newly created audience engagement editor position.

Madi Long, a native of North Canaan, joins LJMN in a newly created role of audience engagement editor, where she will focus on growing and engaging with local communities through social media and other platforms. A December 2025 graduate of The New School in New York City, Long earned a B.A. in screen studies with a minor in culture and media. She attended North Canaan Elementary School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School, where she developed an interest in the arts, particularly videography and photography. Professionally, Long has worked on numerous film and television sets and has received recognition for her short films, including her latest project, “A Long Way Up,” a personal documentary exploring her family’s passion for hot air ballooning.

Aly Morrissey of Millbrook, N.Y., has been named managing editor of The Lakeville Journal. Morrissey joined LJMN in May 2025 as a staff reporter and photographer for the Millerton News, where she covered local government, community life, and the arts across northeastern Dutchess County and northwest Connecticut. Morrissey earned a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from Quinnipiac University in 2009 and began her career in the Boston media market as a radio sound board operator and an editorial assistant for the Boston Herald. Her career has also spanned more than a decade in school communications, including roles at Indian Mountain School and Millbrook School. She also served as the production photographer at the Sharon Playhouse for the past three seasons.

Graham Corrigan, a journalist and musician from Philadelphia, joins the organization as a staff reporter for The Millerton News. With local roots, he grew up visiting his grandparents at their home in Lakeville, where he was a zealous member of the Salisbury Swim Team. After graduating from Cornell University and CUNY’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, he worked as a writer and editor at music websites like Pigeons & Planes, Film Comment and Genius. Corrigan spent the last six years in Los Angeles working as a video director for GQ before moving to Lakeville last year. Graham is also an audio engineer, pianist, and member of the band Mickey Cake. The band’s second album, happy now, was released in 2025.

Allen Deeds joins the organization as a finance associate, bringing analytical, organizational and critical thinking skills to the role. Deeds earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University and previously managed the meat department at Davis IGA, where he developed an interest in working with data to improve processes. Originally from Falls Village, he moved away after high school but returned in 2022. Outside of work, he enjoys playing guitar, playing strategy games and exploring towns in New England.

James H. Clark, chief executive officer and publisher of LJMN Media, said the group will strengthen the organization across editorial, audience, and operational work. He added, “These changes strengthen our ability to produce strong local journalism, connect with readers across platforms, and serve our communities well in the Northwest Corner and Eastern Dutchess County.”

Executive Editor Christian Murray, who was appointed in October 2025, said the team will bring “new energy and perspectives to the newsroom and throughout our communities.”

ljmn media

Latest News

Remembering George and Anne Phillips’ Edgewood restaurant in Amenia

Remembering George and Anne Phillips’ Edgewood restaurant in Amenia

The Edgewood Restaurant, a beloved Amenia roadside restaurant run by George and Anne Phillips, pictured during its peak years in the 1950s and ’60s.

Provided

With the recent death of George Phillips at 100, locals are remembering the Edgewood Restaurant, the Amenia supper club he and his wife, Anne Phillips, owned and operated together for more than two decades.

At the Edgewood, there were Delmonico steaks George carved in the basement, lobster tails from an infrared cooker, local trout from the stream outside the door, and a folded paper cup of butter, with heaping bowls of family-style potatoes and vegetables, plus a shot glass of crème de menthe to calm the stomach when the modest check arrived after dessert.

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants

Artist Alissa DeGregorio brings her work to Roxbury and New Milford

Artist Alissa DeGregorio brings her work to Roxbury and New Milford

Alissa DeGregorio, a New Milford -based artist and designer, has pieces on display at Mine Hill Distillery.

Agnes Fohn
When I’m designing a book, I’m also the bridge between artist and author, the ﬁnal step that pulls everything together.
— Alissa DeGregorio

A visit to Alissa DeGregorio Art, the website of the artist and designer, reveals the multiple talents she possesses.

Tabs for design, commissions, print club, and classes still reveal only part of her work.On the design page are examples of graphic and book design, including book covers illustrated by DeGregorio, along with samples of licensed products such as coloring pages and lunch boxes, and examples of prop design she has done for film.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Agnes Martin at Dia:Beacon

Agnes Martin at Dia:Beacon

Minimalist works by Agnes Martin on display at Dia:Beacon.

D.H. Callahan

At Dia:Beacon, simplicity commands attention.

On Saturday, April 4, the venerated modern art museum — located at 3 Beekman St. in Beacon, NY — opened an exhibition of works by the middle- to late-20th-century minimalist artist Agnes Martin.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Falls Village exhibit honors life and work of Priscilla Belcher

Falls Village exhibit honors life and work of Priscilla Belcher

Hunt Library in Falls Village will present a commemorative show of paintings and etchings by the late Priscilla Belcher of Falls Village.

Lydia Downs

Priscilla Belcher, a Canaan resident who was known for her community involvement and willingness to speak out, will be featured in a posthumous exhibition at the ArtWall at the Hunt Library from April 25 through May 15.

An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 25. The show will commemorate her life and work and will include watercolors and etchings. Belcher died in November 2025 at the age of 95.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Crescendo’s 'Stepping Into Song' blends Jewish, Argentine traditions

Crescendo’s 'Stepping Into Song' blends Jewish, Argentine traditions

The sounds of Argentine tango and Jewish folk traditions will collide in a rare cross-cultural performance April 25 and 26, when Berkshire’s Crescendo presents the choral program “Stepping Into Song.”

Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s founding artistic director, described the concert as “a world-class, diverse cultural experience” pairing “A Jewish Cantata” with Martin Palmeri’s “Misa a Buenos Aires.”

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Salisbury Rotary brings Derby race-day flair to Noble Horizons for community fundraiser

Salisbury Rotary brings Derby race-day flair to Noble Horizons for community fundraiser
Salisbury Rotary Club President Bill Pond and his wife, Beth, dressed for the occasion during last year’s Kentucky Derby Social.
Provided

SALISBURY — As millions tune in to the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, a spirited local tradition unfolds in Salisbury, where the pageantry, fashion and excitement of race day are recreated — with a community purpose.

For the past six years in the Community Room at Noble Horizons, all eyes turn to the big screen as the crowd settles in, drinks in hand and anticipation building. Women in elaborate Derby hats — bursting with oversized silk flowers, feathers and playful cutouts — mingle with men dressed for the occasion in crisp jackets and bow ties, fedoras and the occasional red rose on a lapel.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.