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New Sharon Land Use Director to begin July 1

New Sharon Land Use Director to begin July 1

In July, Nikki Blass, right, will take over as Sharon’s Land Use Administrator when Jamie Casey retires after more than three decades in Town Hall.

Alec Linden

SHARON – Nichole “Nikki” Blass of Sharon will take over as Land Use Administrator on July 1, following the retirement of longtime town employee Jamie Casey. Blass is a seven-year veteran of the Land Use Office and also serves as the second lieutenant and secretary for Sharon Ambulance.

Casey said Blass’ experience working as the Office’s assistant has set her up well to succeed in the role.

The Land Use Administrator is the town’s zoning enforcement officer, responsible for handling all applications related to construction, development and landscape alterations and issuing citations when zoning code is broken. It is a paid role that is appointed by the First Selectman.

“To me, she was the only choice for the job,” Casey said. “She knows the town inside and out, and she grew up here. That’s important, too.”

Blass’s appointment was announced during the Board of Selectmen’s May 26 meeting. In previous weeks, selectmen interviewed Blass and another candidate for the position.

Blass said she was first introduced to Casey and the Land Use Office through her involvement with Sharon Ambulance. She was initially hired to handle filing duties but quickly took on additional responsibilities as the workload increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When Covid hit, we were so inundated with projects and work that I just jumped in,” Blass said, saying that she and Casey worked naturally together. “It was sink or swim.”

Blass said when she takes office in July, she plans to focus on organization to support several large-scale projects that are ongoing or pending review. Those include the development of an office facility for Jasper Johns-affiliated nonprofit Low Road Foundation and a controversial housing development on Hospital Hill Road which is currently facing litigation from neighbors.

She said replacing Casey will be a challenge. Still, she said her time working in the office with Casey has prepared her well for the flexibility and depth of knowledge the position requires.

“Every situation that comes through the door is not the same as the one that was before it,” Blass said. “Being able to handle that kind of thing is the most valuable lesson she could have taught me.”

Blass is stepping into a complex role, Casey said, “but I know she’s more than capable of doing it.”

Plus, “she’s a Sharon girl,” Casey said.

Meanwhile the Selectmen have been conducting interviews to replace Stanley MacMillan Jr., the town’s building inspector and fire marshal of three decades, who is also retiring at the end of the month.No hire had been announced as of June 4. Town Hall is also seeking to hire a replacement for Blass’ current position to assist both the Land Use Administrator and Building Inspector, and will be soliciting candidates this month.

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