NEW YEAR RETREAT AT TROUTBECK - Sophisticated Shifts: Embrace and Manifest 2026

“When I was growing up here there were actually eight ski jumps just in this town in addition to the three down at Satre Hill,” he said. He noted that this winter will be the 100th year of Jumpfest at Satre Hill, named for the Satre brothers who moved from Norway in the 1920s. “They brought their sport with them and the first ski jump was actually when one of the Satres skied off of a barn roof in the center of Salisbury to show people how to do it.”

Mentioning the upcoming Winter Olympics in Cortina/Milan, Italy, Stone spoke of legendary Salisbury ski jumper Roy Sherwood who competed at Cortina in the 1956 Olympics.

Students at the assembly with Salisbury Winter Sports Association on Dec. 17 By Riley Klein

Students at SCS saw videos of ski jumpers training and competing. Stone invited up students who had jumped at Satre Hill and 14 stepped forward.

One student was Aerin Sheil, who was asked what it feels like to jump: “It kind of feels like you’re flying. It’s a really good feeling.”

Gus Tripler, another student, said, “It’s like you’re suspended in the air and can see everything.”

He said his record distance of 18 meters was set in Vermont.

The student remarks gave way to closing comments that emphasized the school’s partnership with the Salisbury Winter Sports Association.

“Our partnership with SWSA is one of the most incredible things about Salisbury Central School,” Principal John Conklin said as he closed the assembly. He encouraged the students to attend Jumpfest Feb. 6 to 8.