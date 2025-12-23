miscellany
NEW YEAR RETREAT AT TROUTBECK - Sophisticated Shifts: Embrace and Manifest 2026

Dec. 31 to Jan. 1

As the year draws to a close, step into a sanctuary of renewal and reflection with Troutbeck. The two-day experience begins with an elegant dinner on New Year’s Eve following by a mesmerizing fire ceremony that encourages participants to release the past through the gentle art of journaling. On January 1, the journey continues with a morning practice blending mindfulness, movement, and intention, beginning with a serene meditation and flowing into heartfelt intention-setting and vision-crafting for a vibrant 2026. The retreat concludes with each guest choosing either a refreshing walk or a revitalizing cold plunge followed by an infra-red or traditional sauna. More info at troutbeck.com

Housatonic falls to Nonnenwaug 52-42 in varsity season opener

HVRHS’s Victoria Brooks navigates traffic on her way to the hoop. She scored a game-high 17 points against Nonnewaug Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.

Moving company eyes Cornwall location

CORNWALL — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the commission had a pre-application discussion with Karl Saliter, owner of Karl on Wheels, who plans to operate his moving business at 26 Kent Road South, which is an existing retail space.

Saliter said he will use the existing retail section of the building as a mixed retail space and office, and the rear of the building for temporary storage during moving operations.

Falls Village selectmen discuss Sand Road

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 17 meeting heard concerns about the condition of Sand Road.

First Selectman David Barger reported a resident came before the board to talk about the road that is often used as feeder between Salisbury and Canaan.

