Norfolk marks midwinter with Imbolc

Imbolc, also known as St. Brigid’s Day, marks the midway point between the solstice and the equinox on Feb. 1. Eileen Fitzgibbons, left, and Bina Thomson led a workshop at Norfolk Library on the holiday to share the history and traditions.

Mike Cobb
norfolk library

NORFOLK — On Thursday, Feb. 1 a small group gathered in the Great Hall of The Norfolk Library to attend a workshop led by Eileen Fitzgibbons and Bina Thomson.

The group gathered in a semi-circle in front of a cozy fire, the hearth bearing the library’s Latin motto “Inter Folia-Fructus” which translates to “fruit amongst the leaves” referring to the pleasure from knowledge that can be found in books. Topping the mantle, the owl of wisdom looked down upon the group.

Fitzgibbons and Thomson spoke about Imbolc, an Irish holiday with deep pagan roots that marks the first day of spring and celebrates St. Brigid’s Day, the patron saint of Ireland as well as the moment between the Winter Solstice and Spring Equinox.

“In Ireland there’s a national holiday dedicated to Brigid. In many ways, she represents all women, and recognizes the equality of the feminine and masculine in society. While too early to plant, it was a time to start thinking of what you wanted and needed to plant and harvest. It celebrates a time to reaffirm life and is a commitment to rejuvenation. ” Fitzgibbons said.

Brigid was the Celtic fire and fertility goddess. Elements such as water symbolize healing, while fire represents alchemy. Christianity adopted Brigid as the patron saint of Irish nuns, newborns, midwives, dairy maids, and cattle, while smiths, poets, artists, and others who create stories are also celebrated.

“St. Brigid and the goddess are very similar. She’s a mother earth figure,” Fitzgibbons said.

She also explained to the group how the Celts made dolls from oat or wheat, which young girls would offer door to door as gifts.

“People took quiet walks, lit bonfires and celebrated with feasts. Fires symbolized the returning light; candles symbolized the growing sun,” she said.

In addition, traditional baked goods, winter vegetables, butter, cheese, and lamb were typically on offer. In this spirit, Fitzgibbons laid out her own delicious, home baked Irish Soda bread and a selection of tasty cheeses for the group to enjoy.

Attendees were invited to share poems and stories about how they celebrate this point of the year when spring is on the horizon.

Fitzgibbons also demonstrated how jars of honey, candles, yarrow, spruce, basil, and laurel and other elements such as antlers can be used to create an altar. And attendees were given brown paper bags to gather these elements and encouraged to create their own altars at home.

“Altars can be made in any corner in the house, on a window sill or a tabletop. They are created to be a place for beauty, intentions or meditations,” Fitzgibbons said.

Feeling satiated and informed, the group left enlightened, anticipating spring and brighter days ahead.

Eileen Fitzgibbons shared her knowledge of Imbolc on Feb. 1.Mike Cobb

norfolk library

Legal Notices - 2-15-24

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0237 by Robert Tucker for a detached apartment on a single-family residential lot at 177 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, Map 40, Lot 45. The owner of the lot is David Nathan. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us.

Keep ReadingShow less

Classifieds - 2-15-24

Automobiles For Sale

Navy Blue 2021 Mazda CX-5 Grand Tour: AWD for sale! 10,235 miles. Light scratch on front right fender (visible in photo) otherwise in fabulous condition. $25,000. 917-847-6175.

Keep ReadingShow less

