Norman Reich

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.
The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.
Interns will also work closely with the papers’ staff. Editors will collaborate with interns to develop stories and provide feedback throughout the program. The papers’ reporters will take interns into the field for shadowing opportunities, teaching interviewing and photography in action.
By the end of the program, interns should be capable of reporting and writing a hard news story or feature fit for print, and should have an article clip and a photograph to start a reporting portfolio. Interns should finish the six-week program with an understanding of current community journalism best practices, interviewing techniques and news-writing skills.
Interested students can find the application online at lakevillejournal.com/education-internship-programs or on our social media accounts.
WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.
Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.
Housatonic's Jesse Bonhotel, left, sets up a play against Nonnewaug.Photo by Riley Klein
After falling behind early, the Mountaineers refused to go down without a fight. HVRHS cut a double-digit lead to seven points in the third quarter before foul trouble stalled offensive momentum.
HVRHS juniors Anthony Foley and Wesley Allyn each had season-high scoring nights with 21 and 16 points respectively. Defensively, Owen Riemer forced repeated turnovers through steals and swatted shots.
Anthony Foley scored 21 points for HVRHS Feb. 18.Photo by Riley Klein
After the game, Housatonic coach Kurt Johnson reflected on the season, calling it an "improvement but we didn't hit our ceiling." He described graduating seniors Jesse Bonhotel, Mason O'Niel, Sam and Jacob Marcus as "the toughness of the team, so that's the challenge that the young guys will have to figure out" next year.
Nonnewaug advanced to the semifinal round Feb. 20 against Thomaston High School. On the other side of the Berkshire League bracket, undefeated Shepaug Valley High School got matched against Lakeview High School. Both games will be played at Northwestern High School back-to-back beginning at 5:15 p.m.
Housatonic coach Kurt Johnson.Photo by Riley Klein
The Sharon Playhouse held a one night showing of the play “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney on Saturday, Feb 15. The sold out, though only partially attended due to the weather, performance was held in the Bok Gallery and starred Gretchen Mol and Campbell Scott.
“Love Letters” is an epistolary play, meaning the story is conveyed through the letters exchanged between the two main characters: Melissa Gardener, played by Mol, and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, played by Scott. The play begins at childhood and lasts until the characters are about sixty years old. With the performers reading letters back and forth, the staging is minimal—intimate lighting casts a warm glow over the two actors seated at a single table, where they remain for the entire performance. The Bok Gallery’s cozy setting enhances the play’s simplicity, making for an intimate and engaging experience.
Perhaps the most striking aspect of “Love Letters” is its pacing and flow, which Mol and Scott brought out fantastically. For the majority of the play, the actors simply trade lines back and forth as they read their letters. This back and forth is broken up through occasional bits of quick, heated exchanges, long monologues and gut wrenching silence as, for one reason or another, a character goes five or six letters without writing back. This difference in pacing is extremely effective, and ensures that the audience does not feel any sort of stagnation.
Of course this pacing methodology would mean nothing if not brought out and explored by the performers, who both tackled their respective roles with gusto. Gardener, played by Mol, is a very highly spirited individual who is often finding herself in trouble and living loose. Ladd on the other hand, played by Scott, is an English major who is quickly established as a bit more rigid and only able to accurately speak his mind through writing. As their lives develop and life’s many joys and tragedies hit them through the years, both performers brought out their personality shifts and outbursts wonderfully while ensuring they remained true to their original selves.
Although Gardener finds herself weary and lost as her art career fades and addiction rears its ugly head, Mol preserves a hint of the character’s former free-spirited playfulness in her letters. Despite becoming a Senator, traveling abroad, and starting a family, Scott balanced Ladd’s rigid and stiff demeanor with moments of openness in some of Ladd’s longer and more heartfelt letters. With a play so exposed and minimalistic, it lives and dies with its performers, and Mol and Scott certainly gave it life.
“Love Letters” at the Sharon Playhouse was a one night only performance, though “Sylvia”, also by Gurney, is slated for performance at the Playhouse August 29 to Sept 7.