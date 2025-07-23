North Canaan hears plan for new Dunkin’

NORTH CANAAN — The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing Monday, July 14, for the proposed construction of a standalone Dunkin’ location at 14 E. Main St.

Martin Connor, planning consultant, and Alan Borghesi of Borghesi Building & Engineering presented the plan.

They described an 1,844-square-foot building with 15 parking spaces and a drive thru lane for up to 12 stacking vehicles. Town water and sewer will be utilized, native plants and a rain garden will be added.

Connor said the aesthetic design with be “in harmony with the neighborhood.” There will be an underground detention system for drainage that discharges to the rear.

“The proposed new Dunkin’ restaurant will replace the nearby existing Dunkin’,” Connor said, referring to the active location in the gas station across the street. “This location provides for much safer and easier access than the current restaurant.”

In response to neighbor concerns, a six-foot-high privacy fence was planned for the East side of the property. Additionally, two parking spaces will be designated for Bassett Heating & Air Conditioning next door.

Connor said the new location “should provide for improved traffic circulation and safety over the current Dunkin’ location.” No traffic study was presented with the application.

P&Z Chair Mike O’Connor said any approval the Commission grants would be conditional on a traffic study by Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Nearby property owners spoke at the hearing in opposition to the plan.

Andrew Thieleman, owner of Cafe Gourmet Bakery & Catering at 18 E. Main St., questioned how traffic would be improved by moving closer to his business.

“I don’t think it would be very beneficial for my business,” Thieleman said. “There’s definitely plenty of other places and buildings that could use a Dunkin’. Maybe closer to town.”

Steve Christiansen, owner of 16 E. Main St., expressed issues with privacy and said although he “happy to hear about the fence,” six-feet in height would be insufficient for his concerns.

“My biggest thing is not getting any pictures taken from the driveway,” Christiansen said. “I have tenants that are ladies. I have daughters that are ladies. There are windows there that are within 25 feet.”

Pat Foley, owner of the farmland that abuts the rear of the property, requested the fencing be extended along his property line. He was also concerned about littering and drainage issues with the ditch at the back of the lot.

“You start putting in asphalt, I know it’s gonna go in the drainage duct, but that drainage has got to go somewhere,” said Foley.

After public comment, the hearing was closed. No action was taken.

P&Z planned to continue discussion at its August meeting, at which time Zoning Enforcement Officer George Martin may be back from medical leave.

