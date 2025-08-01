miscellany
North Canaan Railroad Days

Aug. 7 to 10.

This year's Old Railroad Days festival celebrates the past with trains, food, live music and local histories. Activities for the whole family planned throughout the weekend at the Depot in North Canaan. More information: www.northcanaaneventscommittee.org/railroaddays

August 7:

Community Picnic at the Canaan Union Station, 5:30 to 7 p.m., small bites grilled and provided by C. A. Lindell & Sons, local vendor tents. New England Accordion Connection, Canaan Union Station, tours and music 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

August 8:

New England Accordion Connection tours and music, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Canaan Union Station. Story hour and free children's concert, 10:30 11:30 a.m. at the Douglas Library. CRHA Train Museum at the Canaan Union Station, 6 to 9 p.m. Night Market at Canaan Union Station, 6 to 9 p.m., music and vendor fair.

August 9:

CRHA Train Museum 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tag Sale hosted by the Cranford Club, at Canaan Union Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trains and More, hosted by The Housatonic Railroad Co.: explore the latest locomotive and rolling stock, kids booth, activities and balloons. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Canaan Union Station.

2025 Jubilee Luncheon
Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin discusses 'The Many Lives of Anne Frank' at Beth David

Ruth Franklin and Ileene Smith in conversation at Congregation Beth David in Amenia.

Natalia Zukerman

Congregation Beth David in Amenia hosted a conversation on the enduring legacy of Anne Frank, one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Ruth Franklin, award-winning biographer and critic, shared insights from her highly acclaimed book “The Many Lives of Anne Frank” with thought-provoking questions from Ileene Smith, Editorial Director of the Jewish Lives series. This event, held on July 23 — the date Anne Frank would have turned 96 — invited the large audience to reconsider Anne Frank not just as the young writer of a world-famous diary, but as a cultural symbol shaped by decades of representation and misrepresentation.

Franklin and Smith dove right in; Franklin reading a passage from the book that exemplified her approach to Anne’s life. She described her work as both a biography of Anne Frank and a cultural history of the diary itself, a document that has resonated across the world.

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Yuja Wang performs with the TMCO and Andris Nelsons.

Hilary Scott

Sunday, July 20 was sunny and warm. Nic Mayorga, son of American concert pianist, the late Lincoln Mayorga, joined me at Tanglewood to hear Yuja Wang play Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 16. I first saw Wang on July 8, 2022, when she filled in for Jean-Yves Thibaudet on the opening night of Tanglewood’s summer season. She virtually blew the shed down with her powerful and dynamic playing of Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Nic was my guest last season on July 13, when Wang wowed us with her delicate interpretation of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. We made plans on the spot to return for her next date in Lenox.

