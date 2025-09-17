community

North Canaan remembers Sept. 11 victims

A large American flag was raised in front of Canaan Fire Co. Thursday, Sept. 11, in memory of the victims of the attacks in 2001.

Patrick L. Sullivan

NORTH CANAAN — The observance in North Canaan of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack was muted.

On Thursday morning, Sept. 11, a very large American flag hung outside the firehouse, and inside were exhibits detailing the timeline of the day and various items, including relics from the rubble at the World Trade Center and examples of firefighting equipment.

A table held a looseleaf notebook with the names of the dead from the attacks, plus the names of service members who died during the War on Terror, including first responders and service members killed up to the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.

Anyone could simply sit down and start reading the names, making sure to indicate where they stopped for the next reader.

In previous years the names were read over a loudspeaker, and the First Litchfield Artillery Regiment set up a cannon to be fired off at critical moments such as when the hijacked planes hit the Twin Towers.

But the 2025 version of the ceremony was much quieter.

