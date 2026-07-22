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North Canaan saves Summer Nights Carnival after Saturday storm

North Canaan saves Summer Nights Carnival after Saturday storm

Carnival lights brightened the night sky and the day was filled with family fun as organizers and volunteers rescheduled the Summer Nights of Canaan Carnival to Sunday, July 19, after Saturday’s storm forced a last-minute cancellation.

Madi Long

NORTH CANAAN — A quick turnaround by organizers and volunteers kept Summer Nights of Canaan alive Sunday, July 19, as residents turned out in force for a rescheduled celebration featuring carnival rides, longtime traditions and community favorites.

Heavy rain washed out the original Saturday festivities, but organizers quickly shifted most of the schedule to Sunday, salvaging the carnival, the annual chicken barbecue, bed races and an abbreviated firemen’s parade.

Down at Bunny McGuire Park, the carnival was in full swing. Fun-seekers of all ages twirled around on rides or floated up high on the Ferris wheel. Among them was Michael Kahler, who at 92, insisted he wanted to go for a spin on something. Jason at the Dizzy Dragon welcomed him and his daughter Sharon, and even helped him get in and out of the ride.

When done, Kahler, displaying a wide grin, gave a thumbs-up when asked what he thought of the experience.

“It was a little scary,” said Sharon Kahler after disembarking. “The last time I went on a ride with my father was at least 50 years ago.”

Children and their parents were also out in full force. Brian Famigletti and his son Milo of Canaan enjoyed the swirling teacup ride, while Mollee Alquesta and her son Harry of Torrington were successful at the Spyr-o Mania game of chance, walking away with a stuffed animal.

Over at St. Martin of Tours Church, the line was long as patrons waited for their chicken barbecue meals. While no one was quite sure how long the tradition has been going on, most were sure it has been at least 40 years.

Michael O’Connor was cooking chicken on the grill. The menu also included corn on the cob, roasted potatoes, cole slaw, drinks and ice cream for dessert. The tab was $20, with many taking leftovers home.

Perry Gasperini, who was in charge this year, proudly pointed to the new structure over the grill, which was just built this year. It prevents rain from getting the poultry wet and is situated so the smoke blows away from the diners.

He called the barbecue “a real community event that brings people out and brings them together.” He then joked about Tom Foley and Joe Solan, who were instrumental in running the meal for years. “When I get to heaven and see them, I can say I kept it going,” Gasperini said.

Among those partaking was Marguerite Segalla, 99. A longtime church member, she sold tickets to the barbecue for many years. Looking around at the filled tables brought back many memories, she said.

“People would come from all over for this,” she recalled.

The annual Bed Race, with silly crowd-pleasing antics, followed the parade. Three teams — The Canaan Fire Company, Royal Flush by William Perotti & Sons Heating (with toilet) and Well Drillers — competed in their makeshift beds, bringing great delight to the crowd. Royal Flush was the winner.

Madi Long

Children and families enjoy carnival rides during Summer Nights of Canaan on July 19.

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