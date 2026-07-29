North Canaan to host Night Market during Railroad Days festival

NORTH CANAAN — Local vendors, live music, and the arrival of special trains will bring Canaan Union Station to life Friday, Aug.7, when the Railroad Days Night Market returns for its third year.

The open-air marketplace will run from 6 to 9 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the station. Vendors will set up illuminated booths throughout the lot, creating what North Canaan Events Committee Chair Jennifer Crane described as a festive atmosphere where visitors can shop for locally made goods, pick up dinner from nearby restaurants, and watch the trains arrive.

Organizers said 19 vendors are expected with a wide range of offerings, including handmade tumblers, crocheted animals, assorted self-care products, jewelry, 3D-printed items and more. Community organizations will also operate informational booths.

The Night Market is the only one the Events Committee plans to hold this year. Crane said the committee chose to schedule it during Railroad Days because of the celebration’s importance to North Canaan and its connection to the town’s railroad history.

Rather than bringing in additional food vendors, visitors are encouraged to support surrounding restaurants and food businesses located within walking distance of the station, such as Roma Pizzeria, Teo Tacos, Industry Kitchen & Bar, Blackberry River Bistro and more. Picnic tables will be available for those who would like to bring food back to the market, listen to live music, and enjoy the evening atmosphere.

Both the New England Accordion Museum and the Historic Train Museum will be open during the event, outside their regular operating hours. Visitors will also have an opportunity to view and tour trains that will be arriving while the Night Market is underway.

Admission to the market is free. Parking will be available in the municipal lot and in nearby lots at businesses that are closed for the evening. While vendors will offer a variety of payment options, an ATM is also available nearby at NBT Bank.

The market will serve as a continuation of the 2026 Railroad Days festival, which will take place Aug. 6 through 9. The festival celebrates North Canaan’s railroad heritage and honors local businesses and organizations that keep the tradition moving forward. Other events include a community picnic, train tours and museum visits and a free movie.

The North Canaan Events Committee says it could not pull this off without the “incredible organization and support” of its friends at The Housatonic Railroad Company.

Additional event information can be found at northcanaaneventscommittee.org/event.