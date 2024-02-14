railroad days

Lannen departs as Railroad Days planner

NORTH CANAAN — After decades in the role, John Lannen has announced his departure as the head of North Canaan’s Railroad Days Committee.

“This was a very hard decision for me to make. I love Railroad Days, but our town needs to grow,” said Lannen.

His remarks came at a Board of Selectmen (BOS) meeting at Town Hall on Monday, Feb. 5, and coincided with the announcement of a new North Canaan Events Committee.

First Selectman Brian Ohler thanked Lannen for his contributions to the town over the years and provided him with an award.

“I don’t know one family in this town that hasn’t been impacted positively in some way by Railroad Days,” said Ohler. “We are forever grateful.”

The newly formed North Canaan Events Committee will succeed the Railroad Days Committee and oversee the planning of all town-run events. Jenn Crane and Ann E. Talmadge were named co-chairs of the new committee.

Crane recognized that Lannen did “tremendous amounts of work, and that’s why it takes the two of us to be able to replace him.”

North Canaan’s Doughboy memorial statue is getting a face lift.

Renowned New England restoration mason Carl Munson has agreed to refurbish the iconic statue in the center of town. Munson, who recently renovated a monument in Norfolk, will restore the stone base, the metal plaques (including those that fell off some years ago), and the statue itself.

Of Munson’s work in Norfolk, Ohler said, “It’s a beautiful, beautiful display of how a true craftsman can make something that is old and antiquated and worn down to be pristine again.”

The restoration is expected to be completed by Memorial Day. The cost of the work will be covered by a donation from Hugh Curtis of C&C Plumbing.

BOS discussed the ongoing drainage issues along Old Turnpike South at the Feb. 5 meeting. Ohler said the town is looking into solutions.

“We have an obligation to control the drainage and the basins on Old Turnpike South. We are going to be doing that.”

An engineering consultant will examine the size of basins and drainpipes in the area to recommend solutions to the town.

