Old Railroad Days returns to North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — Embracing the history of trains in the Northwest Corner, Old Railroad Days rolled into North Canaan Aug. 7 to 10.

The four-day event put railroad heritage on full display with tours, exhibits and demonstrations. Canaan Union Station pulsed with energy during the celebration, anchoring a weekend filled with festivities across town.

The fun began Thursday with a community picnic. Action picked up on Friday with a free concert at the Douglas Library and a night market at the Station.

The railroad museum and the accordion museum inside the Station were packed with guests glimpsing into the past.

Paul Ramunni, owner of New England Accordion Connection and Museum, delved into music history and demonstrated unique devices like a player accordion from 19th century Germany, a working phonograph with wax records and a crank-operated music box made from old Ford Model A parts that played “Jingle Bells.”

Ryan Heacox and “Ms. Lizzie,” a 1930 Model A Ford. Riley Klein

On Saturday, the Station was visited by the Model A Restoration Club, which was touring the Northwest Corner on a weekend outing. The group stopped at Lime Rock Park for some track time before heading up to North Canaan. Ryan Heacox, MARC member, was gifted his 1930 Model A by his grandmother, Bunny McGuire. He said the nearly 100-year-old car still drives great and can reach a top speed of 65 miles per hour.

Running through town Saturday morning was the 5-mile foot race hosted each summer by the YMCA. This year’s winner was Christian Brooks, 19, of Somers, New York, who completed the course in 33:04 minutes. It was his third year competing and his best result.

Christian Brooks leads the 5-mile race. Riley Klein

Behind the Station on Saturday were a pair of parked trains, several informational booths and many curious attendees with cameras. Railroad experts shared knowledge with guests and emphasized the importance of track safety.

“Every three hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the United States,” said Kevin Burns, Connecticut Department of Transportation’s coordinator for Operation Lifesaver. “Never walk on train tracks, and be careful on crossings.”

Other booths represented the Danbury Railway Museum, Housatonic Railroad Company and the Friends of the Valley Railroad, a volunteer group that supports the scenic train based in Essex, Connecticut.

John Mongeau, of Lakeville, was taking in the sheer scale of the locomotives.

“I’m fascinated with the size of these things,” Mongeau said. “The amount of maintenance work that must be involved to keep these things running, keep them shiny and beautiful, it’s sort of overwhelming.

Later on Saturday was the 31st annual Bed Race on Pease Street in front of the North Canaan Elementary School.

The Royal Flush, a returning victor of the Bed Race, won again with a team of Will Perotti, Samantha Perotti, Anthony DeMeo, and Joe and Becky Schaefer. The “Flush” was not flush with team members just before the start and recruited from the audience of onlookers.

The Royal Flush won the bed race again. John Coston

The Hot Mess Express, a wig-outfitted all-women team, came in second, but it had high spirits and even performed calisthenics before the start of the race to pump up their power. Team members were Jill McKearney, Amy Carol, Jean Schaefer, Chris Schaefer, Andrea Alexander, Laura Marks and Anita Graham.

The festivities concluded Sunday with a buffet breakfast, free movie at Colonial Theatre and a walking tour presented by the Canaan History Center.

“It’s been very well received,” said Jenn Crane, head of the North Canaan Events Committee.

Returning to the tradition of yesteryear, the 2025 summer celebration prioritized railroad heritage. Railroad Days was held in August, as it was when it began 61 years ago, and was separate from the July carnival.

Crane said the committee “really tried to go back to the roots” while expanding the summertime community offerings in North Canaan.