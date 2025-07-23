North Canaan welcomes new taqueiria

From left, Jenn Crane, Keisha Kittle, Keigen Kittle and Brian Ohler were at the ribbon cutting of Trackside Tacos on Main Street in North Canaan, July 19.

Photo by Jules Williams

NORTH CANAAN — This past Saturday, July 19, a new restaurant opened on Main Street.

Trackside Tacos had its grand opening midday. Co-owners and siblings Keisha and Keigen Kittle cut the ceremonial ribbon. They were joined by North Canaan First Selectman Brian Ohler and Events Committee Chair Jenn Crane to celebrate the occasion.

Located across from the Doughboy statue in a bright orange caboose, Trackside Tacos specializes in American-style tacos, quesadillas and bowls. The eatery offers five types of protein, including a vegetarian option, and a myriad of special sauces.

Hours are Thursday 4 to 8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 12 to 8 p.m.

Smiles, bright lights shine at Canaan Summer Nights

Guests of the carnival at Bunny McGuire Park had a wide variety of rides to choose from, including a classic merry-go-round.

Photo by Simon Markow

NORTH CANAAN — Four days of festivities concluded Saturday, July 19, with the grand finale of Canaan Summer Nights.

The carnival first arrived at Bunny McGuire Park on Wednesday, kicking off North Canaan Event Committee’s new vision for summer activities in town.

Millions in funding awarded to help conservation groups preserve open space

Supported by a $250,000 LEAP grant in late June, the 5,200-acre acquisition of a permanent conservation easement by the Kent-based Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy protects the land surrounding the Colebrook Reservoir, the state’s largest remaining untapped drinking water reservoir.

Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) announced July 15 that the state is awarding $14.3 million in Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition (OSWA) grants to protect 2,270 acres across 22 towns.

The grants, administered to land conservation groups by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), include five properties in the Northwest Connecticut towns of Cornwall, Kent, Salisbury and Sharon, encompassing more than 400 acres with awards totaling more than $3 million.

