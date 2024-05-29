North Canaan’s Doughboy restored

The Doughboy memorial monument spent the spring of 2024 being restored by master mason Karl Munson. The completed statue was unveiled at the end of the parade on Memorial Day.

NORTH CANAAN — Delaying the parade paid off in North Canaan as the sun made an appearance to shine down on a day of observances.

Veterans, emergency service volunteers, local businesses, students, and athletes marched through town, departing from Town Hall and walking to the Doughboy statue on Route 44.

The statue was the site of a remembrance ceremony and the unveiling of the recently restored monument.

Master mason Karl Munson worked to carefully clean and repair the statue over the spring. Names of missing veterans were added.

World War II veteran Lou is A. Cecchinato Sr.’s name was added, fulfilling a longstanding wish of the family.

First Selectman Brian Ohler dedicated this Memorial Day “to remembering those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.”

