NYer Batch

Latest News
Emily Arel surpasses 2,000 varsity points
Jan 22, 2025
WINSTED — Gilbert guard Emily Arel became the second player in Berkshire League history to reach the 2K mark last week.
Arel achieved the feat during the second quarter of the Jan. 21 game against Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
Arel became the leading scoring in Gilbert School history after passing Ellen Geraghty (1,806 points, set in 1998) earlier in the season. A few games later she passed Tracy Stolle’s record of 1,924 points, set in 1995 at Wamogo High School, which was the previous BL record for girls basketball scoring.
The only BL record left for Arel to beat was set by Dave Vigeant of Litchfield High School in 1979. Vigeant completed his high school career with 2,149 points. Arel and Vigeant are the only two BL players to score more than 2,000 varsity points.
After the Jan. 21 game, Arel’s total sat at 2,020 points. There are nine regular season games remaining in her senior year before postseason play begins.
Keep ReadingShow less
Lans Christensen
KENT — Kent School girls varsity hockey hosted Loomis Chaffee Jan. 15 at Nadal Hockey Rink.
The game promised to be a testing challenge for Kent as Loomis arrived with a 9-1 season record. From the first face off, Loomis showed their strength and control, keeping the puck at the Kent end of the ice.
Loomis captain Chloe Obser scored twice in the first period and again in the second. Her teammate, Lindsay Stepanowski, added two goals in the second as well.
Kent’s two power forwards, Renee Bishop and Ainsley Moffitt, made strong and threatening attacks but the Loomis defense kept them scoreless.
Kent’s Chloe Pittinaro finally found the Loomis goal and got the home team on the scoreboard early in the second period.
Loomis maintained control and the game ended with an 8-1 victory and advanced to a 10-1 season record. Kent’s record moved to 6-5.
Keep ReadingShow less
Mohawk hosts varsity ski teams
Jan 22, 2025
Alec Linden
CORNWALL — Skiers from the the six schools comprising the Berkshire Hills Ski League hit the slopes on the chilly afternoon of Jan. 15 for the first race of the 2025 season.
Despite thin natural snow cover, Mohawk Mountain Ski Area’s state of the art snowmaking system ensured the skiers had great conditions to lay giant slalom turns down the mountain’s northern flank.
Supporters and teammates watched from the bottom of the slope.Alec Linden
The inter-conference league includes Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Rumsey Hall School, Washington Montessori School, Marvelwood School, Dutchess Day School and the Harvey School.
In total, 63 skiers successfully completed two qualifying runs of the course. Each skiers’ two-run times were combined for final results, earning points toward team totals.
skiers concluded their run with a hard stop that produced a puff of fluffy powder.Alec Linden
Dutchess Day School’s team placed first overall. Addie Garcia of Dutchess Day earned the fastest two-run time of the day at 1:25.95.
Rumsey Hall School took second place and Housatonic Valley Region High School placed third.
There are five more races before the season wraps up with a Feb. 19 championship hosted at Mohawk Mountain.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading