Our Town, Our Future

Amy and Lloyd Hosier

Mary Close Oppenheimer
affordable housing

Voices from our Salisbury community about the housing we need for a healthy, economically vibrant future

“I love, love, love it!” says Amy Hosier about living in an affordable apartment at Sharon Ridge. “The place is great. The apartments are beautiful.”

Amy and her husband Lloyd are longtime residents of the Northwest Corner. Amy’s journey took her from the Sharon Pharmacy to working at local hospitals as a certified phlebotomist. However, an injury forced her into early retirement, leaving her dependent on Social Security disability benefits.

Lloyd grew up in Sharon and worked as a custodian at Region 1 schools until his retirement at the age of 70. Several years ago the State dropped his pension plan and gave him a lump sum instead. The money soon ran out so he is now dependent upon Social Security and a small union pension.

For the Hosiers, as for many seniors, retirement has brought a double whammy: dwindling financial resources and skyrocketing housing costs. When a rent hike threatened to upend their lives, Sharon Ridge’s affordable housing offered a lifeline.

They were fortunate to apply in 2017 since today there are 161 people on the waitlist.

For just over $600 a month, Amy and Lloyd enjoy a comfortable two-bedroom apartment, complete with nearby laundry facilities and a sense of community they never expected to find.

They say, “We have really good neighbors. We’re a community. We like that it’s a diverse neighborhood with people of different ages and people with young children.

It’s nice to have little kids playing outside.” They know a number of their neighbors and say they would be there for them in a second if they needed anything. Their neighbors include a teacher, nurse, maintenance man, country club employee, retiree, and a young working couple. “We feel very safe here,” Amy says. “There are no problems, no issues with behavior or the police.”

The Hosiers are part of a growing trend. Approximately 50% of local affordable housing residents are retirees. As Amy and Lloyd’s story illustrates, affordable housing is more than just a roof — it’s a chance to age in place with dignity and remain part of the fabric of the community that has been their home for a lifetime.

An evening with Eric Schnall at White Hart Inn

An evening with Eric Schnall at White Hart Inn

Eric Schnall

Provided

On Aug. 9, the White Hart Inn in Salisbury, Connecticut will continue their speaker series with a celebration of Eric Schnall’s debut novel, “I Make Envy on Your Disco.”

Just released in May, Schnall’s novel has already earned praise for its poignant observations and lyrical prose. “Disco” is the second winner of the Barbara DiBernard Prize in Fiction, an annual prize for books published by Zero Street Fiction, part of University of Nebraska Press, committed to LGBTQ+ literary writers with commercial potential. “They publish books very successfully and thoughtfully,” said Schnall. “It’s been a balance to embrace the box while not wanting the box to be exclusive, if that makes sense,” he added in reference to his novel being labeled or branded as a “gay” book. “I’m getting incredible notes from people,” said Schnall.

No floaties allowed in Dalmatian Islands

No floaties allowed in Dalmatian Islands

Clear skies over the Dalmatian Islands in Adriatic Sea, off the coast of Croatia.

Provided

Island hopping, usually done by boat, can also be accomplished with a little more exertion.

When friends Marci Grady and Sonja Koppenwallner asked Sherie Berk if she would like to join them for a week-long swim in the Dalmatian Islands, she agreed without a second thought. With an itinerary mapped out by STREL Swimming Adventures, from June 15 to 21, they swam for up to five hours each day.

Eric Forstmann at Eckert

Eric Forstmann at Eckert

"Four Tommys" and more art by Eric Forstmann.

Provided

Eric Forstmann’s new show “Perambulate” will open at Eckert Fine Art in Washington Depot, Connecticut on August 10 with a reception from 2 to 6 p.m. The title, derived from the habit of leisurely exploring and observing one’s environment, encapsulates the essence of Forstmann’s work.

“I have had the good fortune to have spent 40 years doing just that. Along the route, I have been able to translate my findings into more than one thousand paintings. And the search continues…” Forstmann stated.

