Packed house for DOT info session
Riley Klein
construction

Packed house for DOT info session

Norfolk HUB was filled with residents eager to learn about the multi-year roadwork on Route 44. Department of Transportation Chief Engineer Amy Hare presented details of the plan and answered all audience questions. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during work to construct a new retaining wall. The wall will be 42-feet at its highest and will take up to five years to complete. A major truck detour will add approximately 40 minutes of drive time for freight haulers. Full story here.

construction

Latest News

Rising demand for home elevators

Rising demand for home elevators

Ray and Eve Pech inside their Sevaria home elevator, which was recently installed as part of a larger renovation project.

Debra A. Aleksinas

Ray and Eve Pech were in their late 30’s when they built their dream house 40 years ago on the side of a mountain overlooking Ski Sundown.

The modest, 2,000-square-foot, vertically-designed home offered privacy, ample space for their young family, stunning scenery — and stairs galore.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Summer series triumphs at Music Mountain

Summer series triumphs at Music Mountain

Benjamin Hochman and Friends opened the 2023 Music Mountain summer series at Gordon Hall.

Anne Daily

Music Mountain in Falls Village is set to begin its 95th season on June 2.

The summer will open with a benefit concert and reception featuring pianist Benjamin Hochman and Friends from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Espina Ruiz, the festival promises a season rich with transformative musical experiences.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Eco-type, species, nativar: Nuances of native plants

Eco-type, species, nativar: Nuances of native plants
Dee Salomon

The plant sale that I wrote about in my last column, a joint effort of Lindera Nursery and Tiny Meadow Farm, was fantastic. I came home with pots of rattlesnake master, Eryngium yuccifolium, which I planted in the meadow with the hope that their tall glaucous leaves and round balls of white flower will punctuate the otherwise mostly grassy green expanse. For a shady spot left by transplanting a witch hazel, several pots of Jacob’s ladder, Polemonium reptans echo the tones of the violet and bluebells nearby.

I added two plants to the river path beds: Echinacea pallida — a restrained looking echinacea with thin pale pink petals that drape downward, and obedient plant, Physostegia virginiana, whose whitish- pink upward- growing flowers are reminiscent of snapdragons or lobelia. These should fill in alongside the existing penstemon, mountain mint and the low growing, shocking-pink Silene caroliniana that is flowering right now.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

Globetrotting and garden hopping

Globetrotting and garden hopping

Richard Benfield at the Hunt Library on Thursday, May 16.

Natalia Zukerman

On Thursday, May 16, The David M. Hunt Library hosted “Around the World in 80 Gardens” with Professor Richard Benfield, a virtual tour of gardens around the world highlighting Benfield’s interests in biogeography, particularly the area of garden tourism.

Benfield is the former Chair and Professor of Geography at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain where he taught courses in human geography, plants, predators and parks, Russia, the European Union and many of the courses in the department’s tourism track. His current research interests include tourism as a conservation tool through the great botanic gardens of the world.

Keep ReadingShow less
gardening