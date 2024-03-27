construction

West Cornwall retaining wall construction to start April 15

CORNWALL — Pre-cast concrete is ready to be installed along River Road.

Reconstruction of the retaining wall that was damaged after a summer of heavy rains in 2023 is set to start April 15. The work is expected to be completed by April 26.

In the interim, the stretch of River Road between Falls Village and West Cornwall will be closed during working hours. The covered bridge in West Cornwall will remain open.

Affected residents will receive advanced notice.

The cost of the project will be about $387,000. At a November 2023 town meeting, voters approved $500,000 for this project. The Board of Selectmen intend to reallocate the leftover funds to be put toward the repairs on Essex Hill Road.

A vote on moving the excess money will take place at a town meeting on April 19, 7:30 p.m. at the Cornwall Library.

The town meeting will include three similar agenda items to reallocate funds. A public hearing on the 2024-25 budget will follow.

construction

Latest News

Blackberry trout, trials and triumphs

Blackberry trout, trials and triumphs

Itinerant angler/mountain biker/raconteur David Asselin doesn’t let anything slow him down.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Ahh, spring. The balmy breeze. The brilliant sunshine. The plants poking up through the dead leaves.

And the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s trout trucks are rolling.

Keep ReadingShow less
tangled lines

Ruby Darling found lots of eggs in Cornwall.

Ruby Darling found lots of eggs in Cornwall.

SOUTH KENT — Just 16 teams remain in the 2024 NCAA March Madness Tournament, and two of them include South Kent School (SK) alums.

Jordan Gainey, SK class of ‘21, and the (2) Tennessee Volunteers beat (15) Saint Peter’s University 83-49 in the first round. Gainey scored 6 points and dished 3 assists in the win. The Vols went on to narrowly defeat (7) University of Texas in round two by a score of 62-58. Gainey scored 4 points in this one and reeled in 2 rebounds. Tennessee will play (3) Creighton University Friday, March 29 for the Sweet 16 match.

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

Colored eggs found throughout Northwest Corner

Colored eggs found throughout Northwest Corner

Amelia Corrigan and her painted wooden egg at the Scoville Library Sunday, March 24. Across the Northwest Corner, scavenger hunters hauled in eggs by the basket.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Area egg hunters hauled in seasonal nuggets by the basket on Sunday, March 24.

Egg hunts took place throughout the region with unique events occuring simultaneously in Cornwall, Kent and Salisbury.

Keep ReadingShow less
easter

Comer

Comer