Pancake party at SVAS

Chris Ohmen worked the griddle Saturday, Sept. 13.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — Chris Ohmen flipped large blueberry-studded pancakes with the nonchalance that bespeaks years of practice during the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service’s pancake breakfast at the Grove Saturday, Sept. 13.

Inside the tables were filled with a cross-section of Salisbury, ranging in age from toddlers to “it’s better not to ask.”

Stacey Dodge, Grove manager and SVAS member, was happy. “All my cooks, all my servers came back,” she said, gesturing to the line of people dressed in SVAS shirts ready to heap pancakes and sausages on the plates.

Sharon Dennis Rosen

SHARON — Sharon Dennis Rosen, 83, died on Aug. 8, 2025, in New York City.

Born and raised in Sharon, Connecticut, she grew up on her parents’ farm and attended Sharon Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. She went on to study at Skidmore College before moving to New York City, where she married Dr. Harvey Rosen and together they raised two children.

‘Garland Jeffreys: The King of In Between’ at the Moviehouse

Claire and Garland Jeffreys in the film “The King of In Between.”

Still from "The King of In between"

There is a scene in “The King of In Between,” a documentary about musician Garland Jeffreys, that shows his name as the answer to a question on the TV show “Jeopardy!”

“This moment was the film in a nutshell,” said Claire Jeffreys, the film’s producer and director, and Garland’s wife of 40 years. “Nobody knows the answer,” she continued. “So, you’re cool enough to be a Jeopardy question, but you’re still obscure enough that not one of the contestants even had a glimmer of the answer.”

Haystack Book Festival: writers in conversation

Haystack Book Festival: writers in conversation
Jerome A. Cohen, author of the memoir "Eastward, Westward: A Lifein Law."
The Haystack Book Festival, a program of the Norfolk Hub, brings renowned writers and thinkers to Norfolk for conversation. Celebrating its fifth season this fall, the festival will gather 18 writers for discussions at the Norfolk Library on Sept. 20 and Oct. 3 through 5.

Jerome A. Cohen, author of the memoir “Eastward, Westward: A Lifein Law.”Haystack Book Festival

