Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
crime

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Passing on the right

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, at approximately 3 p.m., Kayla Jacquier, 17, of East Canaan, was traveling east on Route 44 and was stopped at the intersection of Route 7 in North Canaan in a 2015 GMC Canyon. Michael Root, 70, of Lakeville, was traveling behind in a 2012 Honda Fit. Root attempted to overtake the GMC by passing on the right shoulder. Jacquier attempted to conduct a right hand turn and struck the Honda. Root was found at fault and issued a written warning for passing on the right.

Arrest on warrant

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, at approximately 11 a.m., Troopers were informed by Troop B dispatch that an individual was at North Canaan town hall at 100 Pease St. with an active arrest warrant. Antonio Scott, 19, of Dover Plains, New York, was placed under arrest without incident on charges of disorderly conduct and threatening in the second degree related to an incident on Sharon Station Road in Sharon in August 2023. Scott was released with a scheduled court date.

Trailer strikes vehicle

On Friday, Sept. 20 at approximately 3:15 p.m. George Newkirk, 32, of Lakeville, was westbound on Farnum Road in Lakeville in a Ford F250 with a trailer and came to a stop at Farnum Road and Route 41. Marjorie Curtis, 82, of Salisbury, was behind the trailer in a 2014 Ford Focus. The vehicle in front rolled backward and its trailer struck the front of the Ford Focus, causing minor damage. Newkirk stated that he didn’t see the vehicle behind because it was close to the trailer. Curtis was issued a written warning for failure to drive a reasonable distance apart resulting in an accident.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

Humans welcome too at 'Dogs Only Hike'

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Hikers of all shapes, sizes and species gather atop Cherry Hill to enjoy the morning sunshine.

Alec Linden

Rusty maple leaves shook overhead in a light morning breeze as hikers both human and dog mingled at the edge of a large field. Residents and their canine companions congregated the morning of Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Hart Farm Preserve for the Cornwall Conservation Trust’s (CCT) “Dogs Only Hike,” and pleasant chit-chat filled the air, interrupted by the occasional bark or whine.

Previously, the CCT’s guided walks did not allow dogs to join due to logistical and safety concerns such as trip hazards from leashes and excitable pets, CCT board member Katherine Freygang explained. She organized this outing so that residents could finally enjoy a guided walk on CCT managed land without leaving their furry friends at home.

Charlie Brown comes to town

Charlie Brown comes to town

Cast members each get to shine in the production at the Sharon Playhouse, running until Sept. 29.

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse opened the final production of their main season, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” on Friday, Sept 20. The show will be open until Sept 29 and has a run time of one hour and forty minutes.

The popular “Peanuts” comic strip upon which the show is based lends an inspiration far beyond the characters and their likenesses. The vast majority of the play flows quickly from scene to scene. Most scenes are structured like a four panel comic strip and no central plot point in the show stays for more than a few minutes. These quick changes are intermingled with delightful musical numbers that cover a number of different styles in nearly every song, from opera, slow ballads, dream ballets and high energy showstoppers. Ultimately, this heavily works in the musical adventure’s favor. This snappy, ever shifting approach to the show gives the audience plenty of different vignettes to see these iconic characters interact in. There are plenty of laughs and a full range of antics to enjoy.

