Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Passing on the right

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, at approximately 3 p.m., Kayla Jacquier, 17, of East Canaan, was traveling east on Route 44 and was stopped at the intersection of Route 7 in North Canaan in a 2015 GMC Canyon. Michael Root, 70, of Lakeville, was traveling behind in a 2012 Honda Fit. Root attempted to overtake the GMC by passing on the right shoulder. Jacquier attempted to conduct a right hand turn and struck the Honda. Root was found at fault and issued a written warning for passing on the right.

Arrest on warrant

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, at approximately 11 a.m., Troopers were informed by Troop B dispatch that an individual was at North Canaan town hall at 100 Pease St. with an active arrest warrant. Antonio Scott, 19, of Dover Plains, New York, was placed under arrest without incident on charges of disorderly conduct and threatening in the second degree related to an incident on Sharon Station Road in Sharon in August 2023. Scott was released with a scheduled court date.

Trailer strikes vehicle

On Friday, Sept. 20 at approximately 3:15 p.m. George Newkirk, 32, of Lakeville, was westbound on Farnum Road in Lakeville in a Ford F250 with a trailer and came to a stop at Farnum Road and Route 41. Marjorie Curtis, 82, of Salisbury, was behind the trailer in a 2014 Ford Focus. The vehicle in front rolled backward and its trailer struck the front of the Ford Focus, causing minor damage. Newkirk stated that he didn’t see the vehicle behind because it was close to the trailer. Curtis was issued a written warning for failure to drive a reasonable distance apart resulting in an accident.

