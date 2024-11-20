Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





Collides with tree

On Monday, Nov. 11, at approximately 5:45 a.m. Peter Cotier, 57, of New Milford, was southbound on Rt. 7 in Sharon near West Cornwall Road in a 2024 Ram Laramie pickup when he collided with a medium-sized tree blocking both the northbound and southbound lanes. Cotier said he didn’t notice the tree and was unable to stop. There was minor damage to the vehicle’s bumper and undercarriage. Cotier was given a verbal warning for failing to keep safe stopping distance.

Hits guardrail, tree

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, at approximately 8:15 p.m, Ashyln Bernard, 22, of Torrington, was southbound on Route 272 in Norfolk north of Smith Road when the 2005 Cadillac CTS she was driving left the road and struck a metal guardrail, then a tree, sustaining disabling damage. Bernard was transported ot Charlotte Hungerford Hoptial with minor injuries, and was issued a written warning for failure to drive in the proper lane. The Cadillac was towed from the scene.

Collision at Rts. 7, 126

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Helen Shabason, 68, of Salisbury, was traveling westbound on Route 126 in the intersection of Route 7 in Canaan in a 2022 BMW 330Xi and failed to yield right of way, proceeding through the intersection and colliding with a 2011 Lexus Rx 350 driven by Eric Korbel, 58, of Lakeville. as he was traveling through the intersection. Shabason was issued a written warning for failure to yield right of way. Both vehicles were able to leave the scene on their own power.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com