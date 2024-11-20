The Lakeville Journal - November 21, 2024

Latest News
Tablescapes that captivate
Nov 20, 2024
Matthew Kreta
The Hotchkiss Library welcomed popular hosting and entertainment blogger Jessie-Sierra Ross for a talk on planning a fall table and meal Nov. 10. Ross has appeared on television multiple times and has recently written a book called “Seasons Around the Table,”which contains recipes, menu planning tips and decorative advice for seasons year round.
Ross began her talk with some of her background as a self-started blogger, home entertainer and chef after a career in professional ballet. As a mother of young children, Ross made it clear from the start that all of her ideas and aesthetic expression took this into account, but it will be different for everyone. Ross emphasized that when decorating your table and planning your meals, things that you enjoy and your own story should come through.
Matthew Kreta
Using an example table for the assembled crowd, Ross encouraged everyone to begin their prep by taking stock of what they have around the house and in their yard. Flowers, bits of grain and fruit may be items already on your property ready for use. Several examples on the table were older household items and cheaper thrift shop purchases on a budget. “Too many people feel that entertaining must be over the top,” Ross said. An example that she used was how all of the plates on the table were not part of a set, but maintained a similar sense of color, texture and feel.
When it comes to the many decorations on your table, Ross is a proponent of the rule of threes. “We are hardwired for odd numbers,” Ross said. Sets of three or five for things like candles or ornaments keep things from being too symmetrical, and create an interesting visual for the eyes to follow. This lack of exact symmetry opens up negative space on the table for guest’s eyes to rest and not be visually overwhelmed. Colors on the table should compliment each other, or directly contrast. Ross encouraged onlookers while adding rose heads to her fruit center piece by saying she is self taught, and that if a ballet dancer could manage to learn all this, so could anyone else.
Provided
When it comes to the menu, Ross recommended making sure everything remains in line with the story that you set at your table while picking one or two superstar dishes. Whatever comes in between, be it appetizers or drinks, should not take too much of your time or be too extravagant. With time especially, Ross was adamant that hosts should try to avoid dishes that require you to slave away while your friends and family miss your company. Entertaining should not leave you on the sidelines the whole night. Ross took many questions during her lecture, and continued as guests enjoyed some refreshments and examined the table up close.
Ross’s blog, with information on her book, recipes, entertaining and television appearances can be found at straighttothehipsbaby.com.
A journey to self-care and healing
Nov 20, 2024
Yana Russell
Julianne Roshan Dow, a seasoned wellness educator and practitioner, has been bringing her expertise in Jin Shin Jyutsu and holistic health practices to a series of Women Wellness Wednesdays at the Dow Integrative Institute in Kent. These hybrid gatherings (in-person and online) have offered women a chance to explore self-care techniques tailored to address female health challenges, from fertility to menopause. This initiative has not only been an opportunity to support personal well-being, but has also served as a fundraiser for the Kent Food Bank, reflecting Julianne’s dedication to her community. The program will continue as long as there is interest.
The Wednesday sessions have been led out of Dow’s home, a mixed-use building in Kent, Connecticut across from the firehouse. Dow’s introduction to Eastern healing arts began in childhood, witnessing the transformative effects of acupuncture on her mother. Over 44 years, she has cultivated her expertise as an integrative medicine practitioner, a yoga instructor, and an ethics teacher. Her work spans hospital settings, including Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey, and a research team at Morristown Hospital, where Jin Shin Jyutsu protocols were used to alleviate pre- and post-surgical pain, anxiety, and nausea.
Jin Shin Jyutsu is an ancient Japanese healing art, “similar to acupuncture but without the needles,” explained Dow, harmonizing the body’s energy through gentle touch. The technique addresses emotional and physical challenges, with each finger corresponding to specific emotions and organ functions. The thumb is associated with anxiety and stress, the index finger with fear, middle finger with anger (“makes sense,” laughed Dow), the ring finger with deep grief, and the pinky with doing too much. As Dow explained, “All you need is your hands, and you can even do it with your breath.”
Julianne Roshan Dow with her dog. Yana Russell
Participants have learned practices like the “Emergency Hold,” a technique used in high-stress situations to calm the body and restore balance. Dow also works with animals, teaching owners how to use the practice to provide their pets with the same benefits it offers humans. “This is something that you can do while you’re watching TV, while you’re sitting in the passenger seat of a car,” Dow explained. “Some people do it as part of their meditation practice, but you don’t have to be a meditator to do it.”
While the Wednesday group has been a focused series, Dow envisions expanding her outreach through free “commUNITY self-care classes” possibly at the Kent Library, introducing more people to these transformative practices. Her goal is to empower individuals with tools they can use anytime, anywhere. “This is something that needs to get out there. People don’t know what this is, and it’s time they do.”
On keeping these offerings free of charge, Dow shared, “This is research-based, time-tested self-care and it’s is my offering to the community.” She continued, “Especially in these times, there is and will be a lot of need for self-care.”
For more information, visit juliannedow.com
