A journey to self-care and healing

Tablescapes that captivate
The Hotchkiss Library welcomed popular hosting and entertainment blogger Jessie-Sierra Ross for a talk on planning a fall table and meal Nov. 10. Ross has appeared on television multiple times and has recently written a book called “Seasons Around the Table,”which contains recipes, menu planning tips and decorative advice for seasons year round.
Ross began her talk with some of her background as a self-started blogger, home entertainer and chef after a career in professional ballet. As a mother of young children, Ross made it clear from the start that all of her ideas and aesthetic expression took this into account, but it will be different for everyone. Ross emphasized that when decorating your table and planning your meals, things that you enjoy and your own story should come through.
Matthew Kreta
Using an example table for the assembled crowd, Ross encouraged everyone to begin their prep by taking stock of what they have around the house and in their yard. Flowers, bits of grain and fruit may be items already on your property ready for use. Several examples on the table were older household items and cheaper thrift shop purchases on a budget. “Too many people feel that entertaining must be over the top,” Ross said. An example that she used was how all of the plates on the table were not part of a set, but maintained a similar sense of color, texture and feel.
When it comes to the many decorations on your table, Ross is a proponent of the rule of threes. “We are hardwired for odd numbers,” Ross said. Sets of three or five for things like candles or ornaments keep things from being too symmetrical, and create an interesting visual for the eyes to follow. This lack of exact symmetry opens up negative space on the table for guest’s eyes to rest and not be visually overwhelmed. Colors on the table should compliment each other, or directly contrast. Ross encouraged onlookers while adding rose heads to her fruit center piece by saying she is self taught, and that if a ballet dancer could manage to learn all this, so could anyone else.
Provided
When it comes to the menu, Ross recommended making sure everything remains in line with the story that you set at your table while picking one or two superstar dishes. Whatever comes in between, be it appetizers or drinks, should not take too much of your time or be too extravagant. With time especially, Ross was adamant that hosts should try to avoid dishes that require you to slave away while your friends and family miss your company. Entertaining should not leave you on the sidelines the whole night. Ross took many questions during her lecture, and continued as guests enjoyed some refreshments and examined the table up close.
Ross’s blog, with information on her book, recipes, entertaining and television appearances can be found at straighttothehipsbaby.com.
Journalist Jonathan Alter combined the personal and the political in a discussion of his latest book, “American Reckoning: Inside Trump’s Trial — and My Own” at the White Hart Thursday, Nov. 15.
Alter was interviewed by John Hendrickson, a senior editor at The Atlantic magazine.
The book, published in October, is an account of the “hush money” trial of Donald Trump, which ended in May 2024 with a Manhattan jury finding Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.
He said he was one of a handful of reporters who attended all 23 days of the trial. The trial was not televised, and cameras were not allowed except briefly at the start of proceedings.
Alter said binoculars were allowed, and he spent time looking at one juror, who looked back at him as if to ask “What are you looking at?”
He said he was mindful of the importance of the trial to the recent election, and what it would mean for the book.
If Democratic candidate and Vice-President Kamala Harris won the election, the book would be similar to Jimmy Breslin’s “How the Good Guys Finally Won,” about Richard Nixon and Watergate.
If Trump won, the book would be more akin to William L. Shirer’s “Berlin Diary,” about the rise of Adolph Hitler and the Nazis in Germany, Alter said.
He said he felt compelled to cover the trial, saying it was unlikely curious citizens would “go to the transcripts.”
Alter said his previous book, about former president Jimmy Carter, took five years to write. “American Reckoning” had to be done in five weeks.
He described writing the book as “the process of nine years of dealing with this odious man.”
Alter said he interviewed Trump in the late 1990s for the “Today Show.”
“He had forgotten he’d sued me,” he said with a grin.
Alter wasn’t impressed.
“He was a New York celebrity, kind of a clown. Not a lot of presence.”
But by the time Trump announced he was running for president in 2015, he had acquired a certain quality of being a leader.
Hendrickson recalled talking with a community college student in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, before the 2016 election and being surprised when the young man said half his classmates were Trump supporters.
Alter said ”People think he’s entertaining,” adding “I find his louche lounge act unbearable.”
Asked what he thinks will happen regarding sentencing, given that Trump is now president-elect, Alter said one scenario is a suspended sentence that doesn’t go into effect until 2029, when Trump is no longer president.
Asked how Trump survived the multiple legal problems of the last four years, Alter said “There’s something feral about Trump. He survived in a tough world in New York.”
He said Trump is very experienced when it comes to media.
“He took those skills national,” Alter said. “There’s a lot he understands intuitively about America.”
Alter was cautiously optimistic about the next four years.
“Democracy is not dead,” he said. “We will survive this.”