Holy Cross takes down GNH

Holy Cross High School hosted GNH at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury Nov. 14.

Photo by Riley Klein
gnh football

WATERBURY — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football fell 42-7 against Holy Cross High School Thursday, Nov. 14.

Holy Cross won in the air as QB Drew Caouette completed 20/29 throws for more than 300 passing yards and five touch downs. Standout sophomore Dae’sean Graves caught three touchdowns on offense and two interceptions on defense.

GNH defended the run game with relative success, holding the Crusaders to 113 yards on the ground. Defensive backs Owen Riemer and Esten Ryan each reeled in an interception in the red zone against Holy Cross.

Offensively, GNH’s touchdown came on a 31-yard run from RB Leif Johnson. QB Owen Stimpson connected on 5/14 passes with a 39-yard long ball to Riemer down the sideline. Wes Allyn caught two passes, totaling 27 yards.

GNH's defense defended the run game with relative success.Photo by Riley Klein

It was a chilly night at Municipal Stadium Nov. 14. The digital thermostat read 35-degrees at kick off, persuading fans to bundle up with blankets in the bleachers.

Holy Cross took the lead early and maintained a 21-0 advantage at half time. GNH scored in the third quarter. Holy Cross tacked on three more touchdowns in the second half to win 42-7.

The Crusaders advanced to 6-3 this season with one game remaining before playoffs begin. GNH, plagued by injuries on both sides of the ball, moved to 2-7 this season.

GNH will host St. Paul Catholic High School for the final game of the year Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. The Turkey Bowl will kick off at 10 a.m. on Gilbert’s Van Why Field.

Captain Owen Stimpson, no. 53, has filled in under center since starting QB Ty Devita went down with a knee injury against Naugatuck in October.Photo by Riley Klein

