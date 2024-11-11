Owen Simmons memorialized by Rattlers Hockey

Family and loved ones gather on the ice at the memorial for Owen Simmons as Berkshire Rattlers Youth Hockey retire jersey no. 9. In the ice at Berkshire School's Jackman L. Stewart Athletic Center, a "9" is surrounded by crossed hockey sticks and a turtle, symbolizing the nickname of Simmons, who died suddenly in June 2024 at the age of 13.

Photo by Riley Klein
SHEFFIELD — A touching ceremony was held ahead of the first game of Berkshire Rattlers Youth Hockey Nov. 9 in the memory of former player Owen Simmons.

The number 9 was retired by the Rattlers and enshrined in the ice in front of the team bench.

Rattlers Youth Hockey Board President Katrina Wilber presented the honorary no. 9 jersey to Simmons’ family at the site of the memorial in the ice.

“Owen was a Berkshire Rattler who embodied the idea of who we are as an organization,” said Wilber. “His light will forever shine down on us. May number nine forever be at peace.”

Simmons, of North Canaan, died suddenly in June 2024 at the age of 13. He had recently completed seventh grade at North Canaan Elementary School.

“Everybody has touched our family in a way that we will never forget and we are so grateful for it,” said Kristine Simmons, Owen’s mother. “From the bottom of our hearts we say, ‘thank you’.”

Crossed hockey sticks and the outline of a turtle surround the no. 9 in the rink at Berkshire School’s Jackman L. Stewart Athletic Center. The turtle is to honor Simmons’ team nickname, Turtle.

“This would have been Owen’s first game of his ninth season of hockey,” said Kristine. “The friendships here ... you meant the world to him.”

Players from the Salisbury Redhawks, the Rattlers’ opponent for the season opener, presented the Simmons family with flowers.
Owen’s uncle, North Canaan Selectman Craig Whiting, carried out a ceremonial puck drop before the game got underway.

