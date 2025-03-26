Policy Potluck emphasizes need to protect pollinators

SHARON — With the arrival of spring comes the lilting sound of songbirds announcing their return. But these creatures are facing harmful impacts from the increasing use of neonicotinoids, a form of pesticide that could endanger their existence, as well as other members of nature.

During a Policy Potluck event at Sharon Audubon on Thursday, March 20, three speakers gave a presentation titled “Neonicotinoids: The New DDT.” Joan Seguin of Greenwich from Connecticut Coalition for Pesticide Reform, Louise Washer, president of Norwalk River Watershed Association, and a member of CPR, and Robert LaFrance of Clinton, director of policy at Audubon CT, spoke with strong conviction about the negative effects of the chemical and how to reduce its presence in the environment.

In her introduction of the trio, Sharon Audubon Center Director Eileen Fielding said, “We are a local center, but are also linked to other teams. We all want to fight for sound environmental policy.”

Washer explained that Connecticut Coalition for Pesticide Reform is made up of more than 40 conservation groups who have banded together to promote organic land management. “We’re all stressed by pollinator decline,” she said, noting the large loss of monarch butterflies, bumble bees and other insects. Insects are needed since they are 96% of the menu of all terrestrial birds. “The use of pesticides and lawn chemicals are a big part of the problem. They are jeopardizing over 200 threatened and endangered species and impacting access to food chains.” Studies have also shown they can have human health impacts.

She gave the audience ways in which to protect pollinators, which include using native pesticide-free plantings. “Lawns have gone a bit haywire,” she said, pointing out there are 40 million acres of lawn in the United States, which provide no food or shelter for birds and take up 9 billion gallons of water per day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Fertilizers and toxins put on lawns wash into wetlands, rivers and oceans. There is evidence that neonics used to kill grubs in lawns can be harmful and provide no benefit. Nor do they help seed treatments on new crops.

Washer said tests on these products are done primarily by their manufacturers on a limited population, so their ingredients are not really known.

Seguin talked about the neonics found in Connecticut rivers. A map was displayed showing where samples were taken by environmental groups and the high levels found in several waterways. The only dot shown on the map for the Northwest Corner was for the Salmon River, where, at the time of the test several years ago, found no evidence of the chemical. She said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, while aware of concerns, has no data on where it’s been applied on state property.

Bills to limit the use of neonics have been submitted to the Connecticut General Assembly, but have never come to a vote. Opposition stems from landscapers, turf managers and golf course operators, who don’t think legislation should be done on a state level.

LaFrance said the federal government is not going to take action on the matter, so it is falling to the states and to organizations such as Audubon. He urged those in attendance to contact their state lawmakers to support legislation (House Bill 6196) calling for restriction of use of neonicotinoids for certain commercial and agricultural applications.

“We need a state law,” said Washer, emphatically. “This is unequivocal. The science is not debatable.”