Private deals comprise majority of October sales

Spacious 315 Main St. in the center of Lakeville is a classic Greek Revival home built in 1825 listed at $975,000 and sold for $865,000.

Christine Bates
real estate

Private deals comprise majority of October sales

SALISBURY — Following property listings on Zillow and similar marketplaces, one will only see properties that are listed by real estate brokerage firms on the multiple listing service. Not included are private or off market sales which can be an important part of the market.

Of the eight real estate transfers in Salisbury in October five of them will not be included on-line as recent sales, nor factored into median price, days on market, or price per square foot sales calculations. These properties can be sold within families, neighbors or business partners, for sale by owner, word of mouth, or sale of listings that have expired or then been cancelled like 7 Holley St.

Five of Salisbury’s eight October transfers fit into this private sale category; however, all property transfers must be recorded which The Lakeville Journal covers monthly with the help of town clerks. Of the three properties publicly offered all three sold at or below list price and all above their appraised value for taxation purposes.

As of Nov. 15, there were 24 homes for sale with two under $500,000 and 18 over a million dollars. The rental market continues to offer opportunities with five unfurnished homes available from $2,400 to $3,600 and 14 seasonal furnished dwellings.

Transactions

35 Red Bird Lane — three bedroom/two full/two half bath home built in 1964 on 1.8 acres sold by Estate of Arline D. Ward to McBride Builders LLC for $675,000 in a private sale.

88 Preston Lane — three bedroom/two bath Twin Lakes home on .95 acres sold by Sonita R. Ulmajid and Rishi Mohess to Sarah and William Webb for $845,000.

315 Main St. — four bedroom/two bath historic house built in 1825 sold by Robert H. and Barbara Douglas to Susan Butler Mayer and William Anthony Mayer Jr. for $865,000.

541 Twin Lakes Road — one bedroom/one bath cottage built in 1880 on 3.1 acres sold by Dionne Robain to Lisa Shannon Gilpatric and Robert Austin Gilpatric for $493,800 in a private sale.

75 Belgo Road — 16.82 acres of land sold by Lew and Amanda Nash to Elizabeth Matilde Outes for $450,000.

12 Porter St. — Office building sold by Harvest Property Management LLC to 12 Porter LLC for $525,000 in a private sale.

7 Holley St. — Commercial building with 10,184 square feet on .93 acres on Factory Pond sold by Passway Partners LLC to 7 Holley LLC for $590,000 in a private sale.

30 Weatogue Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath building on 4.2 acres sold by Estate of William Dougherty Maynard to Weatogue Stables LLC for $375,000 in a private sale.

*Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between Oct. 1, 2024, and Oct. 31, 2024, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

real estate

Latest News

Tablescapes that captivate

Tablescapes that captivate

Jesse-Sierra Ross preps a festive table setting at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Nov. 10. Her book, "Seasons Around the Table," and blog inspires recipes and decorations for every season.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library welcomed popular hosting and entertainment blogger Jessie-Sierra Ross for a talk on planning a fall table and meal Nov. 10. Ross has appeared on television multiple times and has recently written a book called “Seasons Around the Table,”which contains recipes, menu planning tips and decorative advice for seasons year round.

Ross began her talk with some of her background as a self-started blogger, home entertainer and chef after a career in professional ballet. As a mother of young children, Ross made it clear from the start that all of her ideas and aesthetic expression took this into account, but it will be different for everyone. Ross emphasized that when decorating your table and planning your meals, things that you enjoy and your own story should come through.

Keep ReadingShow less
holidays

A journey to self-care and healing

A journey to self-care and healing

Julianne Roshan Dow guides healing in Kent.

Yana Russell

Julianne Roshan Dow, a seasoned wellness educator and practitioner, has been bringing her expertise in Jin Shin Jyutsu and holistic health practices to a series of Women Wellness Wednesdays at the Dow Integrative Institute in Kent. These hybrid gatherings (in-person and online) have offered women a chance to explore self-care techniques tailored to address female health challenges, from fertility to menopause. This initiative has not only been an opportunity to support personal well-being, but has also served as a fundraiser for the Kent Food Bank, reflecting Julianne’s dedication to her community. The program will continue as long as there is interest.

The Wednesday sessions have been led out of Dow’s home, a mixed-use building in Kent, Connecticut across from the firehouse. Dow’s introduction to Eastern healing arts began in childhood, witnessing the transformative effects of acupuncture on her mother. Over 44 years, she has cultivated her expertise as an integrative medicine practitioner, a yoga instructor, and an ethics teacher. Her work spans hospital settings, including Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey, and a research team at Morristown Hospital, where Jin Shin Jyutsu protocols were used to alleviate pre- and post-surgical pain, anxiety, and nausea.

Keep ReadingShow less
health