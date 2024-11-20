Private deals comprise majority of October sales

SALISBURY — Following property listings on Zillow and similar marketplaces, one will only see properties that are listed by real estate brokerage firms on the multiple listing service. Not included are private or off market sales which can be an important part of the market.

Of the eight real estate transfers in Salisbury in October five of them will not be included on-line as recent sales, nor factored into median price, days on market, or price per square foot sales calculations. These properties can be sold within families, neighbors or business partners, for sale by owner, word of mouth, or sale of listings that have expired or then been cancelled like 7 Holley St.

Five of Salisbury’s eight October transfers fit into this private sale category; however, all property transfers must be recorded which The Lakeville Journal covers monthly with the help of town clerks. Of the three properties publicly offered all three sold at or below list price and all above their appraised value for taxation purposes.

As of Nov. 15, there were 24 homes for sale with two under $500,000 and 18 over a million dollars. The rental market continues to offer opportunities with five unfurnished homes available from $2,400 to $3,600 and 14 seasonal furnished dwellings.

Transactions

35 Red Bird Lane — three bedroom/two full/two half bath home built in 1964 on 1.8 acres sold by Estate of Arline D. Ward to McBride Builders LLC for $675,000 in a private sale.

88 Preston Lane — three bedroom/two bath Twin Lakes home on .95 acres sold by Sonita R. Ulmajid and Rishi Mohess to Sarah and William Webb for $845,000.

315 Main St. — four bedroom/two bath historic house built in 1825 sold by Robert H. and Barbara Douglas to Susan Butler Mayer and William Anthony Mayer Jr. for $865,000.

541 Twin Lakes Road — one bedroom/one bath cottage built in 1880 on 3.1 acres sold by Dionne Robain to Lisa Shannon Gilpatric and Robert Austin Gilpatric for $493,800 in a private sale.

75 Belgo Road — 16.82 acres of land sold by Lew and Amanda Nash to Elizabeth Matilde Outes for $450,000.

12 Porter St. — Office building sold by Harvest Property Management LLC to 12 Porter LLC for $525,000 in a private sale.

7 Holley St. — Commercial building with 10,184 square feet on .93 acres on Factory Pond sold by Passway Partners LLC to 7 Holley LLC for $590,000 in a private sale.

30 Weatogue Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath building on 4.2 acres sold by Estate of William Dougherty Maynard to Weatogue Stables LLC for $375,000 in a private sale.

*Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between Oct. 1, 2024, and Oct. 31, 2024, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.