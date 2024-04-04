P&Z approves Victorian bed and breakfast

KENT — Following a public hearing and discussion, the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) at its meeting Thursday, March 14, unanimously approved a special permit application from 81 Victorian Kent for a change of use from boarding house to bed and breakfast.

Wesley Wyrick, P&Z chairman, indicated that the application applied only to the front building, the gingerbread Victorian dating to the 1880s, not to the apartment building in the rear.

The property on North Main Street had been purchased two years ago by its present owner, John McPhee, who said the property consists of two separate buildings. The rear building has eight rental units while the old house in front with five bedrooms operated as a boarding house, limited by zoning to six paying guests.

The boarding house has been operating as a bed and breakfast for years, McPhee reported.

“We’re trying to make this conform to zoning regulations,” McPhee said, adding that there is a full-time manager occupying an apartment attached to the house.

Wyrick discussed a P&Z concern about “owner vs. manager,” as the regulations stipulate that the owner must live on site. Following discussion, the P&Z felt that the issue is whether a manager can substitute for an owner’s presence. McPhee had indicated that he also owns the property across the street, although he resides elsewhere.

Ultimately, the P&Z concurred that the special permit application is site-specific.

“If we are allowing this to be a boarding house, we should allow it to be used as a bed and breakfast,” P&Z member Karen Casey said. “They are almost identical uses.

”Parking was determined to be adequate for the new use, offering 30 spaces. A report from the Sewer Commission is pending.

“Kent needs accommodations for overnight guests,” Wyrick said.

Graceful stitching at the altar

Graceful stitching at the altar

An assortment of kneelers and pillows in needlepoint’ there are some done in crewel as well. Note the symbols used throughout the items.

Judith O'Hara Balfe

So much of what we know about religion comes from the written word, but much can be found in paintings, sculptures — and needlework.

Famous tapestries hang in castles and museums around the world, but some of the most beautiful pieces can be found on altars, on kneelers, and in the vestments and hangings found in great cathedrals and in some small country churches.

craft

Spanish sonatas and serenades for Easter

Spanish sonatas and serenades for Easter

José Manuel Gil de Gálvez, left, took a bow with members of the Málaga Chamber Orchestra at The Hotchkiss School Music Center.

Alexander Wilburn

Adding some international vigor to Easter Weekend — or Semana Santa, “The Holy Week,” as it’s known in Spain — The Hotchkiss School held a performance by the Spanish string ensemble the Málaga Chamber Orchestra in the Esther Eastman Music Center on Saturday evening, March 30. Featuring six violins, two violas, two cellos, and a double bass, the chamber music orchestra, which has performed across Europe and the U.S., is led by violinist and Grammy-nominated music producer José Manuel Gil de Gálvez. He has shared the stage with renowned musicians like classical and flamenco guitarist Pepe Romero and South Korean classical cellist Hee-Young Lim and performed at locations like The Berlin Philharmonie, The Laeiszhalle in Hamburg, and The Seoul Arts Center.

With a flamboyant head of long ringlet curls and a mustache/goatee combination reminiscent of Colin Firth’s Elizabethan lord in “Shakespeare in Love,” Gil de Gálvez is a theatrical violinist to take in live, infusing his playing with a passionate performance that heats up lively numbers like the opening Spanish serenade, “Impresiones de España” by 19th-century composer Joaquín Malats. Gil de Gálvez was in full command during his captivating violin solo, “Adiós a la Alhambra” by composer Jesús de Monasterio, who served as honorary violinist of the Capilla Real de Madrid. “Adiós” is an example of de Monasterio’s Alhambrism style, the 19th-century nationalist romantic movement, which, like the contemporary Málaga Chamber Orchestra, was keenly interested in the restoration of music from the Spanish popular heritage.

concerts