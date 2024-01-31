north canaan p&z

P&Z presents draft for cannabis regulations

NORTH CANAAN — With the moratorium on cannabis licenses due to sunset in February, the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) has been working diligently to regulate recreational marijuana in town.

Voters narrowly approved the sale of cannabis in North Canaan by referendum in November 2023. Since then, P&Z has held four meetings to discuss options on how to implement regulations for the various license types.

At a special meeting in Town Hall Monday, Jan. 22, Chairman Tim Abbott presented a draft designed to “regulate the location and operation of licensed adult-use cannabis” operations.

Under the proposed regulations, eight of the nine cannabis license types recognized in Connecticut would be permitted, with limitations, in three district types. A special permit would be required for all establishments.

Cannabis delivery service, cannabis food and beverage manufacturing, cannabis micro-cultivator, cannabis product manufacturer, and cannabis transporter licenses could be applied for in Industrial Zones.

All of the Industrial Zone license types will be limited to a maximum of one establishment per category.

Cannabis dispensary, cannabis hybrid retailer, and cannabis retailer licenses could be applied for in the Commercial Zone and Central Business District.

A maximum of one dispensary license and one hybrid retailer or retailer license will be granted. If a dispensary (medical sales only) becomes a hybrid retailer (medical and retail sales), no additional cannabis retailer licenses can be approved in town.

The draft showed all license types were buffered with setbacks: no cannabis establishment may be located within 1,000 feet of a public or private school nor within 500 feet of any charitable institution, church, convent, hospital, licensed child care center, licensed dependency treatment center, military installation, playground, public library, public park, public recreation trail, recreation center or facility, or veterans’ home.

On-site consumption of cannabis or any cannabis product was prohibited in all licensed establishments. P&Z also set limits on the hours of operation for each license type. The one license type not permitted under the drafted regulations was cannabis cultivator (large-scale growing operation).

Commission member Mike O’Connor stated that any special permit coming before P&Z can have stipulations applied at the board’s discretion.

Discussion among the commission members ensued about further limiting the size of micro-cultivators. The drafted regulations would allow for a micro-cultivator to start at a minimum of 2,000 square feet and a maximum of 10,000 square feet. Through petition to the state, a micro-cultivator has the potential to expand to 15,000 square feet under the proposed regulations.

Some members felt the size should be capped at 10,000 square feet in North Canaan. Abbott suggested tabling the discussion to get feedback on the economic upside of taxing a larger micro-cultivator compared to a smaller operation.

An updated draft will be reviewed at the next regular meeting Monday, Feb. 12. After reviewing the new draft, a decision will be made on whether the regulations are ready to be enacted or if the moratorium on cannabis licenses needs to be extended.

north canaan p&z

Latest News

Salisbury’s pink plow

Salisbury’s pink plow
Patrick L. Sullivan

Mike Brenner of the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service with a new Fisher snow plow system at the ambulance building Tuesday, Jan. 23. The plow was purchased from Crane’s Outdoor Equipment in North Canaan, and Fisher donates a portion of the proceeds to the Maine Breast Cancer Coalition.

Hotchkiss girls cruise to 61-37 win over Kingswood

Hotchkiss girls cruise to 61-37 win over Kingswood

Angel Allen helped Hotchkiss control the perimiter and spread the floor against Kingswood-Oxford.

Riley Klein

LAKEVILLE — The Hotchkiss School girls varsity basketball team defeated Kingswood-Oxford School 61-37 School Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The Bearcats opened up a big lead early on and kept their foot on the gas through to the end. The dynamic duo of guard Kaila Richardson and center Morgan Jenkins terrorized Kingswood-Oxford with a seemingly unstoppable pick-and-roll. Combined with lights-out shooting from Grace Backus, Eleanor Hem and Angel Allen, Hotchkiss looked poised for a postseason run as the Founder’s League playoff tournament approaches.

Keep ReadingShow less
hotchkiss basketball

Mountaineers win mid-season JV basketball jamboree

Mountaineers win mid-season JV basketball jamboree

The HVRHS bench celebrated as the Mountaineers beat Indian Mountain School in the junior varsity basketball mid-season jamboree Saturday, Jan. 27.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — An interconference junior varsity girls basketball tournament was held at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) on Saturday, Jan. 27.

HVRHS hosted a round robin jamboree with Indian Mountain School (IMS), Dover High School and Northwestern High School. After a long day of on-court action, HVRHS emerged as the unquestionable victor by defeating each of the other three teams.

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

Soccer Hall of Fame welcomes Griggs

Soccer Hall of Fame welcomes Griggs
Submitted

SALISBURY — Steve Griggs was inducted into the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Griggs is a part-time resident of Salisbury, with a camp on Mt. Riga and a long history in the town. His great-grandfather, John Stillwell Griggs, Sr. was a green grocer in Lakeville in the 1800s.

Keep ReadingShow less
soccer