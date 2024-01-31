editorial

Quiet comeback

This past week has been a momentous one for that staple of American life: the newspaper.

We want to pause a moment to take stock of our good fortune and thank everyone who supports our work by reading the paper week after week and by advertising in its pages. Our mission is to be relevant to your lives and businesses, and to also be interesting and entertaining.

The financial support that we receive from your generous donations, steady subscriptions and consistent advertising has allowed us to recover from the pandemic, which forced sharp cutbacks. Today, we are making a quiet comeback. We get a chill when we read news of other newspapers that are facing existential threats. Last week, that threat become real for three longstanding New York suburban newspapers that suspended operations. The Scarsdale (New York) Inquirer suspended publication after giving readers a weekly report for the last 123 years. The Rivertowns Enterprise, owned by the Inquirer and serving Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley, and Irvington in Westchester County, also suspended operations, as did The Record-Review, an award-winning community newspaper serving Bedford, Lewisboro and Pound Ridge.

Local newspapers reflect a community’s life, and when they vanish there is no image coming back to us from the mirror, revealing our own truths.

This past week also was a dark one at the Los Angeles Times, which announced that it was laying off 20 percent of its newsroom, marking one of the biggest cuts in staffing in the paper’s 142-year history. The Washington Post and the venerable Sports Illustrated have faced recent staff reductions. And we have reported on the pages over the past year about the impact of the changing landscape on community newspapers — more than half of all American communities now are considered news deserts because they no longer have an authoritiative source of local news. There are more than 1,000 public radio stations in America, but only about one in five is producing local news, according to a 2023 study by the Medill School of Journalism. It’s noteworthy, too, that many of these publications have been witness to life in their communities for the past century, or more. The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News fall into that category.

We began this commentary by appreciating you, our readers and advertisers, for continued support. Without this pact with our community we would not have succeeded in our mission to provide relevant, interesting and entertaining news week to week, or offer a venue for your letters and columns, so that what we see when we all look in the mirror is our community looking back at us.


The digital era has been hard on the news business in a variety of ways. For the past year — again due to your generous backing — we have embarked on a path that will bring the news to you on a more frequent pace and on a platform that suits life in today’s world. The weekly print edition is here to stay! But our new, refreshed websites feature a more modern look and the stories to be found there are free for the reading.

Latest News

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago – 1924

Miss Lucy Reed has returned from an extended visit with her sisters in West Springfield and Suffield, and expects to resume her duties at the Canaan post office on Monday.

Stanley Cup joins long list of fads

Bell bottoms, Cabbage Patch dolls, pet rocks, Disney popcorn buckets—the list goes on.

This year it is the Stanley Cup Quencher in a rainbow of colors. Fads are part of our society.

the retired investor

The Coming Autocracy, II

A few weeks ago I wrote in these pages that we in America are almost assured of heading for a degradation of democracy and a sharp rise of autocratic governance if Donald Trump wins the presidency again this coming November. In that op-ed I focused on the groups that would be under attack if Trump is installed in the Oval Office: immigrants, women, the poor. This second essay focuses on the templates for Trump’s potential actions as president provided by what Republican state governors have been doing for several years.

Currently, 23 states have ”Republican trifecta” governance, meaning that the governorship and both houses of the state legislature are controlled by that party. (To be fair, there are also 17 states with Democratic trifectas, including Connecticut; each bloc serves about 41% of the total population of the U.S.)

the long view

E. Jean Carrol

