Teddy Kneeland braces for impact with the catcher.

Riley Klein
Red Sox and Royals clash in AAA little league showdown

TORRINGTON — The Steve Blass Northwest Connecticut Red Sox dropped a nailbiter 10-9 loss to Torrington Royal at Major Besse Park June 5.

The penultimate game of the AAA regular season came down to the wire with Torrington securing a walk-off victory in the final inning. The Red Sox, composed of players aged 9 to 11 from the six Region One towns, played a disciplined game and shook hands with their heads held high after the loss.

It was a calm spring evening as the game got underway, about 78 degrees with the sun comfortably beneath the tree line. Supporters for both sides dotted the foul lines to cheer on their teams.

Ben Young started the game on the hill for the Red Sox.Riley Klein

Torrington got out in front early with a 2-0 advantage after the first inning. The Red Sox responded with a comeback in the second. Teddy Kneeland, Lane Brooks, Quinn McNiff, Willa Lesch, and Henry Kneeland all reached home to bring the score to 5-2.

Torrington added another run, but the Red Sox tacked on two more in the third inning when Ben Young and Teddy Kneeland rounded the bases.

Berkley Karcheski played left field for the Red Sox June 5.Riley Klein

Quinn McNiff scored another in the fourth inning and the Red Sox’s lead peaked at 8-3.

Torrington caught fire in the bottom of the fourth with a whopping six runs. The Royals took a 9-8 lead going into the fifth and final inning.

Sam Norbit was a split-second away from tagging out the tying run at home.Riley Klein

Myles Shippa scored the tying run for the Red Sox, stealing home on a wild pitch. In the bottom of the fifth, Torrington mirrored the play and scored the go-ahead run in similar fashion. The Royals rejoiced in the infield after walking off with a 10-9 win.

The Red Sox’s record moved to 5-7 on the season while Torrington advanced to 3-4.

Kurt Hall safely reached first twice in the June 5 game at Major Besse Park.Riley Klein

Art sale to support new nonprofit

“Galactic Dance,” a 90-by-72-inch work by painter Tom Goldenberg of Sharon, is one of about 20 works featured in a fundraising art sale at The White Hart Inn from June 14 to 16.

Provided

It has been said that living well is an art. For Keavy Bedell and Craig Davis, that art form doesn’t end in the so-called Golden years. The two Lakeville residents have created a new nonprofit organization called East Mountain House that will help make end-of-life kinder and gentler.

Bedell has been active in the community, providing access to all levels of assistance to people who are finding it hard to do the essential tasks and activities that bring meaning and joy to their lives. She is trained in contemplative care and is a certified end of life doula.

A Heroine’s tale at Hunt Library

Provided

On Thursday, June 20 at 2 p.m., the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, in collaboration with the Falls Village Equity Project, will host “Honoring a Heroine: The MumBet Story.” This event features storyteller and museum educator Tammy Denease, who will bring to life the inspiring true story of Elizabeth “MumBet” Freeman.

Elizabeth Freeman, also known as MumBet, was an enslaved African nurse, midwife, and herbalist. Born around 1744 in Claverack, New York, she spent 30 years enslaved in the household of Colonel John Ashley in Sheffield, Massachusetts. Ashley was one of the creators of the 1773 Sheffield Declaration which stated that “Mankind in a state of nature are equal, free, and independent of each other, and have a right to the undisturbed enjoyment of their lives, their liberty and property.” This same language was used in the United States Declaration of Independence of 1776 and in the Massachusetts Constitution of 1780. Evidence suggests that MumBet overheard these ideas when Colonel Ashley held events in his home and when the documents were read aloud in the public square. Seeking freedom, she turned to Theodore Sedgwick, a prominent attorney who helped draft the Sheffield Declaration with Colonel Ashley. MumBet, along with an enslaved man named Brom, began the process of fighting for their freedom. Historians note that Sedgwick, along with many of the lawyers in the area, decided to use the case as a “test case” to determine if slavery was constitutional under the new Massachusetts Constitution.

Knees creak by wee creeks

First brookie of the day in hand.

This spring I have spent more time than usual creeping around the “little blue lines,” those streams that show up on good maps as, yes, little blue lines.

This is where to find wild trout. Often brook trout, occasionally browns or rainbows.

