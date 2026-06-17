Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
community

Registration opens for summer recreation at the Town Grove

Registration opens for summer recreation at the Town Grove

Young anglers cast their lines at The Grove, where kids' fishing lessons are offered during the summer.

Aly Morrissey

LAKEVILLE – Salisbury Recreation is now accepting registrations for a variety of summer programs, including swim lessons, kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, fishing and the swim team.

Programs last for one-week, and take place Monday through Friday. The first session begins June 22 and the final session begins August 3.

These programs are open to Salisbury residents and any non-residents that purchase a non-resident Town Grove pass.

Aly Morrissey

Tennis lessons and Lego Camp are open to residents from any of the Region One towns, and do not require a Grove pass. Tennis lessons are ongoing while Lego Camp will take place from July 6 through 10, and is open to children ages five through 12.

The Lego Camp will be broken into two age groups. From dinosaurs to Harry Potter, camps will feature age-appropriate instruction.

To register, visit salisburyct.us.recdesk.com. For more information, contact Lisa McAuliffe at 860-435-5186 or email lmcauliffe@salisburyct.us.

community

Latest News

Francis Lynehan

Francis Lynehan

DOVER PLAINS — Francis “Butch” Lynehan, 75, a twenty-year resident of Dover Plains, New York, formerly of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Born Aug. 29, 1950, in Sharon, he was the son of the late William W. and Nellie (Kluun) Lynehan.

Keep ReadingShow less

Richard McGriff

Richard McGriff

TACONIC — Richard McGriff died unexpectedly on May 16, 2026. This is a collection of loving reminiscences.

With a smile like that and a laugh like that and a soul like that, how could you not love him? Macey Levin and Gloria Miller

Keep ReadingShow less

Forged by curiosity: Art, craftsmanship and big fun with Izzy Fitch

Forged by curiosity: Art, craftsmanship and big fun with Izzy Fitch

Izzy Fitch at Battle Hill Forge in Wassaic.

Madi Long
I’m not really inventing anything new. I just tweak it a little bit.— Izzy Fitch

A steel praying mantis stands among garden accents at Battle Hill Forge in Wassaic, its folded forelegs ready for prayer and mischief in equal measure.

“She’s very nice,” said blacksmith, sculptor and Battle Hill Forge owner Izzy Fitch, patting the giant insect affectionately. Then he added, “Just don’t go out to dinner with her.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Unexpected subjects, familiar beauty in new Kent exhibits

Unexpected subjects, familiar beauty in new Kent exhibits
Millerton-based artist Alexis England with her flamingo and mandrill portraits at Peggy Mercury in Kent.
D.H. Callahan

Kent Barns was alive with art on Saturday, June 13, as three new shows opened at Peggy Mercury and Kenise Barnes Fine Art, featuring a variety of fascinating paintings and drawings from four local artists.

Peggy Mercury, which in just two years has earned a reputation for curating remarkable collections of fine beauty products and accessories, continues to find exciting art to complement its offerings. The new show, “Portraits,” features four pairs of paintings by Millerton-based artist Alexis England. The “portraits” she paints, however, feature some pretty unexpected sitters.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Stonewood Farm launches chefs in residence program

Stonewood Farm launches chefs in residence program
Jocelyn Ueng is the first Chef in Residence at Stonewood Farm.
Provided

Stonewood Farm in Millbrook is expanding its educational and community food programs this summer with the launch of a new Chefs in Residence program, an eight-week immersion that brings culinary professionals to the nonprofit farm to live, cook, teach and work alongside farmers.

The program is led by Kristen Essig, Stonewood’s director of culinary outreach and development, an award-winning chef whose background includes work with Emeril Lagasse and multiple James Beard Award nominations.

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants

A rare look inside Connecticut’s Colonial-era homes

A rare look inside Connecticut’s Colonial-era homes

The Hollister House, aka Whitbeck Estate, is believed to have been built circa 1780.

Provided

For anyone who has ever stopped to admire an old house and wonder what it looks like inside, HisTOURy’s Colonial Home Tour on June 20 offers a rare opportunity.

The four-hour guided tour will take participants inside four private colonial-era homes in Salisbury and Falls Village while highlighting another 20 historic properties along the route. Presented as part of HisTOURy’s series marking America’s 250th anniversary, the tour explores the architecture and history of northwestern Connecticut’s colonial settlement period.

Keep ReadingShow less
architecture
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.