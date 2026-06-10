Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
fishing

Research and development on the river

Research and development on the river

Research and development on a cold, nasty day on the Beaverkill in New York. The author was particularly pleased his new right hip didn’t present any difficulties.

Gary Dodson

Successful fly-fishing involves research and development.

A few weeks ago, on a chilly, raw morning on a somewhat swollen Beaverkill River in New York, Gary Dodson and I rolled up expecting to have the area to ourselves.

We did not.

There were four anglers clumped together right under the covered bridge where famed angler and fly-tier Theodore Gordon did a lot of his research and development. Gordon did his in the late 19th century, when R&D was a little easier in the sense that getting to the river meant walking or catching a ride from a passing horse and buggy. It would have been unusual to see four anglers anywhere, never mind in a bunch.

We bypassed these researching developers and made our way downstream. The river was high enough to make wading tricky and cold enough, at 48 degrees, to make the trout sluggish and uninterested in participating in R&D.

I managed a couple of bumps on small, heavy nymphs, and Gary caught a handful of dinker browns who, he said, had trouble getting their little mouths around a size 12 soft-hackle wet.

The important thing here was that my new right hip didn’t give me any trouble.

“Let pain be your guide,” said the doctor, Yoda-like, when he took me off the injured reserve list.

And by golly, he was right.

It is traditional to complain about the weather. It is also boring, so I won’t do it, except to say that in the last few weeks sometimes it was cold and sometimes it was unusually hot, and none of it helped.

But it was good R&D.

Example: I was wet-wading the Housatonic and environs by the third week of May. This is the earliest I can recall doing this.

The Hous water temp was at or near 70 on May 20, which made me think it was time to deploy the Woolly Buggers in search of smallmouth bass. Since I had the wrong rod for the job, this was a sloppy and cumbersome maneuver. It resulted in one rainbow trout of modest size, no doubt a recent arrival from the hatchery, and precisely what I was trying to avoid.

The basic hatchery rainbow as plucked from the Blackberry River. This one was hanging around in the most aerated water available, and took a heavy, sparkly Surveyor nymph. Patrick L. Sullivan

But it was momentarily satisfying to have some development to go along with the research.

My friend Dave Edgerly came up, and we took a whack at the Blackberry, where the water temps hadn’t reached the danger level, and we plucked a few from the foamiest, most aerated water we could find.

Years of R&D have taught me that, given the choice between breathing and any other activity, trout opt for the former.

So if things are slow in the long, slow, deep pools, find the white water and watch for a few minutes. Chances are you’ll see trout sticking their heads up, grabbing whatever bugs are coming down the pike.

In a situation like this, I take it straight to them, with a couple of heavy nymphs — one drab, one gaudy — launched straight into the foam.

How big and how heavy?

“Let pain be your guide.” Or, in this case, “let getting hung up on a rock and having to rerig be your guide.”

Start with the big ones. If you’re getting snagged, switch out to the smaller ones. Eventually, through careful application of research and development, you will find the answer.

Or not.

Failure is a big part of R&D. If it starts to get on your nerves, just remember this:

In most endeavors, if you fail 70% of the time, someone will suggest a new line of work.

In baseball, a hitter who fails 70% of the time over a 20-year career goes in the Hall of Fame.

Fly-fishing is like baseball in this sense.

So relax and get on with the R&D, en route to the HoF.

fishing

Latest News

Taking a family business sky high

Taking a family business sky high

The Spirit Ballooning crew and passengers on a flight from Great Barrington to Salisbury on July 25 of last year.

Madi Long

While some moonlighters may dread their weekend shifts, local NBT banker Darrel Long looks forward to his early morning side gig, since it involves flying high above the Northwest Corner hills glowing in the sunrise.

Perhaps better referred to as his “dawnlighting” operation, Darrel is the president and founder of North Canaan-based hot air balloon outfit Spirit Ballooning, which has been taking intrepid denizens of the region on daybreak flights across the southern Berkshires since 2009.

Keep ReadingShow less
adventure

Brewing community support in Catskill

Brewing community support in Catskill

Max Ocean at the Subversive Taproom in Catskill.

Provided

On the western banks of the Hudson River, the town of Catskill is becoming a beacon of ethnic, religious and generational diversity. Partially fueled by the increased popularity of towns like Hudson and the gentrification that comes with it, residents of all stripes are making their homes in the once underappreciated town.

Among those putting down roots are Max Ocean and Zane Coffey, the founders and brewers at Subversive Malting and Brewing. In 2020, after a few years of searching for a place where they could craft their beers and build community, they landed on a modest lot with an old auto-shop big enough to house their equipment.

Keep ReadingShow less
libations & advocacy

Theater thrives at The CENTER for Performing Arts

Theater thrives at The CENTER for Performing Arts

Cast members of “Legally Blonde” rehearse offsite.

Olivia Michaels

For nearly three decades, The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck has been a gathering place for actors, audiences and aspiring artists from across the Hudson Valley.

Founded as a nonprofit organization dedicated to making the arts accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds, The CENTER has grown from a summer theater under a tent into a year-round cultural institution. Since opening its permanent home in 1998, the theater has combined professional-quality productions with educational programs, youth performances and community events.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

The timeless appeal of the American farmhouse

The timeless appeal of the American farmhouse

Modern farmhouse designed by Tina Anastasia.

Miki Scarfo
The best farmhouse spaces feel rooted in warmth and history, even when they’re newly built.
— Tina Anastasia

They dot the landscape, standing beside winding country roads and rolling fields, their silhouettes as recognizable as church steeples and old stone walls. For hundreds of years, the American farmhouse has held an important place in the country’s architectural history, especially in New England, where these homes feel deeply connected to the land itself.

Their enduring appeal may have less to do with the trends farmhouse style inspired and more to do with the comfort these homes create. Farmhouses offer a sense of warmth and authenticity, along with a design style that feels approachable rather than forced.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Taiga brings Siberian-inspired dining to Hudson

Taiga brings Siberian-inspired dining to Hudson

Taiga is located at 119 Warren St. in Hudson.

Provided
We never wanted Taiga to feel like a traditional restaurant. We wanted it to feel emotional, immersive and deeply personal — almost like stepping into another world for a few hours.
Vlad Larvin

Walking into Taiga in Hudson for the first time did not feel like walking into a restaurant — it felt like stepping into a memory. As a Russian immigrant who grew up between cultures, I did not expect to find a place that evokes such a specific emotional response, both familiar and cinematic. Candlelight flickered against dark wood and vintage wallpaper while old Soviet-era music played softly in the background. The scent of herbs, smoke, tea and fresh blini filled the air — at once unfamiliar and deeply nostalgic. It became clear almost immediately why people speak about Taiga as more than simply a place to eat.

What makes Taiga unusual is that the food is only part of the experience. The restaurant was created by Vlad Larvin and his partner, Waldemar Sirko. Larvin, originally from Biysk, a small town in Siberia’s Altai region, worked in photography and fashion design before opening Taiga — fields that continue to shape every part of the restaurant today. Every detail — the lighting, photography, textures, music, pacing of the evening and even the scent in the air — feels intentionally designed to create emotion and atmosphere, not just visual style.

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants

Ancram Center opens restored Annex building

Ancram Center opens restored Annex building

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of The Annex at Ancram Center of the Arts. From left, Dan Sternberg, Ancram Center board member; Stephen Futrell, Ancram Center board member; Mary Barthelme, HCR; Kit White, APG; Andrea Barnet, APG; Crystal Loffler, HCR; Assemblymember Didi Barrett; Paul Ricciardi, Ancram Center Co-Director; Cathy Redlich, Ancram Center board president; Jeff Mousseau, Ancram Center Co-Director; Colleen Lutz, Ancram Town Supervisor; Jane Plasman, Ancram Center board member; Ivy Epstein, Ancram Center board member; Sheryl Boris-Schacter, Ancram Center board member; Lindsay Turley, NYSCA

B. Docktor

The Ancram Center for the Arts marked a major milestone May 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of The Annex, a restored 1780s building adjacent to the organization’s original Opera House theater in Ancram’s Historic Hamlet District.

Founded in 2016, Ancram Center for the Arts has built a reputation for presenting adventurous contemporary theater and community-centered programming in an intimate setting.

Keep ReadingShow less
ancram center
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.