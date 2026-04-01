Riley Alexander Simmons

Riley Alexander Simmons

FALLS VILLAGE — It is with extreme sadness that we announce that our dear son Riley Alexander Simmons, 27, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on March 18, 2026.

Riley was born in Sharon, on Memorial Day May 25, 1998, and grew up in Falls Village – a place he would always consider home. A curious and precocious child, he was reading and writing at age three and developed a lifelong love of books and learning. Some things he especially enjoyed as a boy were working outdoors with his dad and grandpa, cooking and gardening with his mom and grandma, playing with his younger brother, Legos, Star Wars, Transformers, Pokémon, Magic Cards, and Harry Potter. Riley later developed a passion for video games, where he could immerse himself in fantasy worlds; computers, which he often built himself, and chemistry. He treasured time spent with his grandparents and created many cherished memories at their homes.

Riley endured lifelong struggles:first with Asperger’s Syndrome, and later with mental illness and a sleep disorder. His accomplishments and perseverance in the face of these challenges were nothing short of heroic; aided by the loving support of his family, teachers, and our local community. He attended Lee H. Kellogg elementary school and graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, both in Falls Village. He participated in Cub Scouts, Little League, geography bees, science fairs, Lego club, robotics team, debate team, chess club, and German club. He earned many academic awards and honors over the years, including a near-perfect SAT score. Riley pursued his love of science and research, and in May of 2020 he graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York with Presidential Honors and a bachelor’s degree in Biomolecular Science, with a minor in Biology. While at Clarkson, Riley was a proud member of the Iota Kappa chapter of the fraternity Delta Tau Tau. He held summer jobs at the Interlaken Inn and the Triplex Cinema. His first and final job after college was as a Quality Control Method Transfer Chemist at Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing in Lee, Massachusetts.

Riley formed close friendships that were very important to him in each phase of his life, which he maintained through the years. He was known for his sense of humor, sharp wit, genuineness, kindness, and compulsion to help others and to right the injustices of the world. In his Pittsfield neighborhood he often helped elderly pedestrians and gave food and money to those in need, despite having very little to give. His uniqueness and authenticity are remembered fondly by those close to him.

As an adult Riley consumed online educational materials in his pursuit of knowledge. He possessed a truly brilliant mind and enjoyed sharing the facts he had learned. Many people affectionately referred to him as “The Walking Encyclopedia”.Riley loved to cook and experiment in the kitchen. He played the guitar and loved listening to and discovering new music, in which his taste was very eclectic. Riley had a large online presence in gaming, Discord, and Reddit; and he was beloved in these communities.

In the words of his brother Sam: “He was the smartest person I knew, and he was always trying to make you laugh. He was a very honest and simple person with a strong set of beliefs. He didn’t change himself for anyone.Didn’t matter if he was going on a date or spending time with family – he was the same Riley.There’s no one else like him in my life.The one-and-only, quirky Riley”.

Riley is survived by his mother Marilyn Zovickian Magill and stepfather David of Selkirk, New York, his father George Edward Simmons, Jr. and stepmother Marisa of Salisbury, Connecticut; his grandparents Margo and Charles Lewis of Falls Village, Connecticut, Dr. William H. Zovickian of Dacula, Georgia, and Beverly and James Snyder of Ashley Falls, Massachusetts; his brother Samuel Simmons, step-brother Cole Rosseter, and step-sister Madelyn Magill; his aunts and uncles Sara Zovickian (Roger), Nathanael Lewis (Chelsea), William A. Zovickian (Angela), Valerie Sugerak (Shane), Bonnie Peters (Jay), Cynthia Ullrich (David), Susan Bush, Kevin Bush (Jennifer); several great-aunts and uncles, and dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held at Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main Street, Canaan, CT on April 4, 2026 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., with a service immediately following at that location.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a mental health or autism spectrum disorder support organization of your choice.

Latest News

A new life for Barrington Hall

A new life for Barrington Hall

Dan Baker, left, and Daniel Latzman at Barrington Hall in Great Barrington.

Provided

Barrington Hall in Great Barrington has hosted generations of weddings, proms and community gatherings. When Dan Baker and Daniel Latzman took over the venue last summer, they stepped into that history with a plan not just to preserve it, but to reshape how the space serves the community today.

Barrington Hall is designed for gathering, for shared experience, for the simple act of being together. At a time when connection is often filtered through screens and distraction, their vision is grounded in something simple and increasingly rare: real human connection.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

Gail Rothschild’s threads of time

Gail Rothschild’s threads of time

Gail Rothschild with her painting “Dead Sea Linen III (73 x 58 inches, 2024, acrylic on canvas.

Natalia Zukerman

There is a moment, looking at a painting by Gail Rothschild, when you realize you are not looking at a painting so much as a map of time. Threads become brushstrokes; fragments become fields of color; something once held in the hand becomes something you stand in front of, both still and in a constant process of changing.

“Textiles connect people,” Rothschild said. “Textiles are something that we’re all intimately involved with, but we take it for granted.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Sherman Players celebrate a century of community theater

Sherman Players celebrate a century of community theater

Cast of “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” from left to right. Tara Vega, Steve Zerilli, Bob Cady (Standing) Seated at the table: Andrew Blanchard, Jon Barker, Colin McLoone, Chris Bird, Rebecca Annalise, Adam Battlestein

Provided

For a century, the Sherman Players have turned a former 19th-century church into a stage where neighbors become castmates, volunteers power productions and community is the main attraction. The company marks its 100th season with a lineup that blends classic works, new writing and homegrown talent.

New England has a long history of community theater and its role in strengthening civic life. The Sherman Players remain a vital example, mounting intimate, noncommercial productions that draw on local participation and speak to the current cultural moment.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Reimagining opera for a new generation

Reimagining opera for a new generation

Stage director Geoffrey Larson signs autographs for some of the kids after a family performance.

Provided

For those curious about opera but unsure where to begin, the Mahaiwe Theater in Great Barrington will offer an accessible entry point with “Once Upon an Opera,” a free, family-friendly program on Sunday, April 12, at 2 p.m. The event is designed for opera newcomers and aficionados alike and will include selections from some of opera’s most beloved works.

Luca Antonucci, artistic coordinator, assistant conductor and chorus master for the Berkshire Opera Festival, said the idea first materialized three years ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

BSO charts future amid leadership transition and financial strain

BSO charts future amid leadership transition and financial strain

Aerial view of The Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Provided

The Boston Symphony Orchestra is outlining its path forward following the announcement that music director Andris Nelsons will step down after the 2027 Tanglewood season, closing a 13-year tenure.

In a letter to supporters, the BSO’s Board of Trustees acknowledged that the news has been difficult for many in its community, while emphasizing gratitude for Nelsons’ leadership and plans to celebrate his final season.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

A tradition of lamb for Easter and Passover

A tradition of lamb for Easter and Passover

Roasted lamb

Provided

Preparing lamb for the observance of Easter is a long-standing tradition in many cultures, symbolizing new life and purity. For Christians, Easter marks the end of Lenten fasting, allowing for a celebratory feast. A popular choice is roast lamb, often prepared with rosemary, garlic or lemon. It is traditional to serve mint sauce or mint jelly at the table.

The Hebrew Bible suggests that the last plague God inflicted on the Egyptians, to secure the Israelites’ release from slavery, was to kill the firstborn son in every Egyptian home. To differentiate the Israelites from the Egyptians, God instructed them to mark their doorposts with the blood of a lamb. Today, Jews, Christians and Muslims generally believe that God would have known who was Israelite and who was Egyptian without such a sign, but views of God’s omnipotence in the Abrahamic faiths have evolved over the millennia.

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.