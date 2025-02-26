Robert E. Battis
obituaries

Robert E. Battis

GREENWICH — On Feb. 17, 2025, the world said goodbye to a man whose laughter was as infectious as his spirit was inspiring. Robert “Bob” E. Battis, born on Sept. 17, 1935, in Amesbury, Massachusetts, to the late, George and Laura “Milly” (Burke) Battis. Bob lived a life filled with humor, dedication, and a love for his family that knew no bounds.

A natural-born storyteller, Bob had a knack for spinning a yarn that could leave you doubled over with laughter one moment and deeply moved the next. His jokes were the highlight of every family gathering, and his passion for UCONN Basketball and local high school sports added an extra layer of excitement to every game season.

Bob served his country proudly in the United States Army as an expert marksman from 1958 to 1960. He was part of the 1959 rifle team that won the Prix LeClerc competition in Germany. He was a man of many talents, and he applied his dedication to everything he did. He was born on a farm and spent most of his life in agriculture. He was a nutritionist for over 30 years at Blue Seal feeds, becoming a familiar and friendly face to all he encountered. He was a member of the Guernsey Cattle Club and the Holstein Association, and showed dairy cattle in 42 states and in Canada. When he was young, he was part of the Box Car boys, who cared for show herds on trains as they traveled the country.

Even after retiring, he continued to work part-time for NAPA Auto Store in Greenwich, a testament to his tireless work ethic. But work was not his only passion. A proud member of the Battenkill Country Club, Bob was an avid golfer and recorded two hole-in-ones with his cadre of golf buddies. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and dancing with his beloved wife, Nancy.

However, what mattered most to Bob was his family. He was the loving husband to his wife, Nancy Battis; a dedicated father to his children, Dave Battis, Leslie (David) Battis and Susan (Robert) Battis; a doting grandfather to Daniel Cronin, Lydia Beers, and Sean Battis; and a proud great-grandfather to Izabella Cronin. He is also survived by his sister, Marie Peckham, and her three children. His love for his family was a beacon that guided him through life.

As Mark Twain once said, “The secret of success is making your vocation your vacation.” Bob embraced this idea, blending his love for work, hobbies, sports, and most importantly, his family into a life that was rich, fulfilling, and inspiring. His jokes, stories, and infectious laughter will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Bob and his family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

His memorial service will be held the following day, Friday, March 21, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will follow his service at 11:30 a.m. at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY, 12834.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY, 12834.
We invite all who knew Bob to share their memories and upload photos to his memorial page at www.flynnbrosinc.com. Let us come together to celebrate a life that was filled with laughter, love, and a dedication that inspired us all.

obituaries

Latest News

BD supports North Canaan families

BD supports North Canaan families

Becton, Dickinson and Company's facility in North Canaan.

Provided

NORTH CANAAN — Becton, Dickinson and Company has partnered with Community Health & Wellness to provide emergency assistance to approximately 150 families in the North Canaan-area by issuing gift cards and vouchers for food, utilities and other critical household necessities.

CHWC was awarded the grant from the BD Community Investment Fund, which issued a total of $2 million across 27 BD communities to support expanded access to preventative care, nutrition, housing and education.

Keep ReadingShow less
grants

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

A skier weaves poles on Mohawk Mountain Feb. 19.

Photo by Alec Linden

CORNWALL — Temperatures in the twenties and bright winter sunshine made for great racing conditions for the Berkshire Hills Ski League varsity championship Feb. 19.

Nearly 60 skiers — some even clad in tutus and penguin costumes — carved their way down a perfect course, courtesy of Mohawk Mountain’s impeccable grooming.

Keep ReadingShow less
skiing

'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room

'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room

Geoffrey Laron, host of last year’s family concert, signs autographs for some of the kids after the performance.

Provided

Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) invites families to an exciting afternoon of interactive music and storytelling with “Choose Your Own Opera Adventure” on Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. This free family concert will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center’s new venue, The Indigo Room, at 20 Castle Street in Great Barrington.

Designed for audiences aged 8 to 14 and their caregivers, this performance puts the audience in charge of the story. Inspired by the classic pasticcio opera—a historical precursor to the modern jukebox musical—this event blends arias from Mozart, Puccini, Bizet, and Donizetti into an original adventure. Through live voting, audience members will determine how the story unfolds, making each performance unique.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Warm Up the Winter campaign concert at The Guthrie Center

Warm Up the Winter campaign concert at The Guthrie Center

Singer and board member Wanda Houston is one of the performers in the lineup for the benefit.

Lee Everett

Local organization Construct is holding its 18th annual campaign to raise funds for wintertime emergency assistance for fuel, utilities and short-term accommodations for unhoused residents in extreme cold conditions. This year, the Southern Berkshire nonprofit aims to raise $150,000.

“The winter months pose serious challenges for many Berkshire households,” said Jane Ralph, Construct’s executive director. “We’ve already experienced a colder and snowier winter than in recent years. We know people will have to choose between heat and prescription medicines or food – choices no one should make.”

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts