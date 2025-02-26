Robert E. Battis

GREENWICH — On Feb. 17, 2025, the world said goodbye to a man whose laughter was as infectious as his spirit was inspiring. Robert “Bob” E. Battis, born on Sept. 17, 1935, in Amesbury, Massachusetts, to the late, George and Laura “Milly” (Burke) Battis. Bob lived a life filled with humor, dedication, and a love for his family that knew no bounds.



A natural-born storyteller, Bob had a knack for spinning a yarn that could leave you doubled over with laughter one moment and deeply moved the next. His jokes were the highlight of every family gathering, and his passion for UCONN Basketball and local high school sports added an extra layer of excitement to every game season.



Bob served his country proudly in the United States Army as an expert marksman from 1958 to 1960. He was part of the 1959 rifle team that won the Prix LeClerc competition in Germany. He was a man of many talents, and he applied his dedication to everything he did. He was born on a farm and spent most of his life in agriculture. He was a nutritionist for over 30 years at Blue Seal feeds, becoming a familiar and friendly face to all he encountered. He was a member of the Guernsey Cattle Club and the Holstein Association, and showed dairy cattle in 42 states and in Canada. When he was young, he was part of the Box Car boys, who cared for show herds on trains as they traveled the country.



Even after retiring, he continued to work part-time for NAPA Auto Store in Greenwich, a testament to his tireless work ethic. But work was not his only passion. A proud member of the Battenkill Country Club, Bob was an avid golfer and recorded two hole-in-ones with his cadre of golf buddies. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and dancing with his beloved wife, Nancy.



However, what mattered most to Bob was his family. He was the loving husband to his wife, Nancy Battis; a dedicated father to his children, Dave Battis, Leslie (David) Battis and Susan (Robert) Battis; a doting grandfather to Daniel Cronin, Lydia Beers, and Sean Battis; and a proud great-grandfather to Izabella Cronin. He is also survived by his sister, Marie Peckham, and her three children. His love for his family was a beacon that guided him through life.



As Mark Twain once said, “The secret of success is making your vocation your vacation.” Bob embraced this idea, blending his love for work, hobbies, sports, and most importantly, his family into a life that was rich, fulfilling, and inspiring. His jokes, stories, and infectious laughter will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him.



Family and friends may pay their respects to Bob and his family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.



His memorial service will be held the following day, Friday, March 21, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will follow his service at 11:30 a.m. at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY, 12834.



Donations in his memory may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY, 12834.

We invite all who knew Bob to share their memories and upload photos to his memorial page at www.flynnbrosinc.com. Let us come together to celebrate a life that was filled with laughter, love, and a dedication that inspired us all.