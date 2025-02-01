Robert G. Grandell
Robert G. Grandell

CANAAN — Robert G. Grandell, 81, of Canaan, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2025.

Robert was born in Waterbury, on Aug. 29, 1943, the son of Isabella (Brickett) and Art Perkins. He married Janet (Van Deusen) on June 27, 1964.

Bob worked at various factories throughout his career, retiring from Electric Motion Co., Winsted, in 2005. He enjoyed coaching Little League baseball and junior bowling. He also liked to watch the UConn Women’s Basketball team and the Green Bay Packers.
He and Janet liked to go on bus trips and vacation in Lake George, New York.

Bob is survived by two sons; Gary and his wife Laurie of Canaan, Dennis and his wife Carolyn of New Hartford, one sister; Anna Mae MacNeil of Arizona, one brother; Bill Perkins and his wife Candace of Torrington, and six grandchildren.

Bob is predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Joan Parsons and Eleanor Gurney.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Kenny Funeral Home, Sharon. All other services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the North Canaan Ambulance, 15 East Main St., Canaan, CT 06018 or to the North Canaan Volunteer Fire Department, 4 East Main St., Canaan, CT 06018.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

