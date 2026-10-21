Salisbury approves $611,000 for Lakeville train station move

SALISBURY — Voters approved using up to $611,000 from the town’s debt reduction account to relocate and improve Lakeville’s historic train station, settling how to pay for a project approved last month.
The funding resolution passed 32-3 on Oct. 15.
At the Sept. 16 town meeting, voters approved spending up to $650,000 on the project but left the funding source to the Board of Finance. That authorization included money for engineering and contingencies beyond the construction contract.
The plan calls for moving the Ethan Allen Street building back 19 feet, raising it and constructing a new foundation and basement. First Selectman Curtis Rand has said the move would protect the station from delivery trucks that have repeatedly struck its overhanging roof and improve safety along the congested roadway near restaurants and the town Grove. Concrete barriers installed to protect the building have further narrowed the street.
The Board of Finance recommended using the debt reduction account at its Sept. 22 meeting.
Comptroller Joe Cleaveland said the account contains about $725,000, including money set aside for a Salisbury Central School construction project that has not proceeded.
The finance board also considered the Bauer Fund, established through a bequest from Frederick Bauer in the early 1950s. Overseen by the board, the fund holds about $3 million and has supported the Town Grove, Bauer Park and Salisbury Family Services.
The board decided against using that fund while questions remain about the legal language governing its use. Two board members were assigned to review the language with Cleaveland.
During discussion of the funding resolution, resident Victor Germack asked how much restoration would cost after the building is moved.
Rand said the State Historic Preservation Office would pay for an architectural plan and a process to determine the building’s future use. The cost of repairs and restoration remains undetermined.
For that work, Rand said, the preservation office “will go 50-50” with the town.
He added that nonprofit organizations interested in using the building also have funds available to help.