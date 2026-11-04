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Work begins on relocation of Lakeville’s historic train station

Work begins on relocation of Lakeville’s historic train station

SALISBURY — Preparations to relocate Lakeville’s historic railroad station are underway, with trees removed behind the Ethan Allen Street building and asbestos remediation in progress.

First Selectman Curtis Rand told the Board of Selectmen Monday, Nov. 2, that a crew removed trees behind the station the previous week.

“We left a couple on the embankment. I think it will be nice,” Rand said.

Burlington Construction, the contractor for the project, is performing asbestos remediation in the basement. Rand said the work is proceeding as anticipated, with no surprises.

Asked whether the new foundation would be dug before winter, Rand said he did not know.

The project calls for moving the station back 19 feet from the roadway, lifting it and constructing a new foundation and basement. Delivery trucks serving nearby restaurants have repeatedly struck the building’s overhanging roof, prompting the town to install concrete barriers that further narrowed the street.

The move is intended to protect the station and improve safety along the busy approach to the Town Grove.

Voters authorized spending up to $650,000 on the project at a Sept. 16 town meeting. On Oct. 15, they approved using up to $611,000 from the town’s debt reduction account to pay for the work.

The Planning and Zoning Commission completed the town’s approval process Oct. 19, unanimously approving a special permit for the new foundation and relocation.

During that meeting, commission Chair Cathy Shyer questioned whether the building needs three entrances and whether the accessible ramp could be reoriented to provide more room for a pedestrian walkway.

Rand said those details would be worked out with the commission, the town’s building department and the State Historic Preservation Office.

“We’re just focused on getting the building moved,” he said.

The commission approved the permit with a condition allowing the town flexibility in the design of entrances, exits and accessibility.

Patrick L. Sullivan
Senior Reporter
Patrick Sullivan has been a reporter for The Lakeville Journal since 2004, covering everything from town meetings to local characters and the outdoors. He grew up in Northern Virginia but spent summers on Mount Riga in Salisbury, giving him a lifelong connection to the Northwest Corner. A graduate of Denison University, Patrick is also the author of Tangled Lines, the newspapers’ popular fly-fishing column—making The Lakeville Journal, as far as anyone knows, the only newspaper in Connecticut with a regular fly-fishing columnist. He once received a fan letter from England, which he considers sufficient evidence that his work has achieved international acclaim.
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