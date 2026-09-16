Bunce outlines town projects at Cranford Club meeting

NORTH CANAAN — Nearing the end of his first year in office, First Selectman Jesse Bunce discussed the town issues he has faced and several projects on the horizon.
Bunce and his administrative assistant, Jessie Lawrence, addressed about 15 members of the Cranford Club during the civic organization’s Sept. 10 meeting at Town Hall. The club was established in 1897.
Bunce said that Chris Sorrell has been appointed to the Board of Selectmen, replacing Brian Ohler, who stepped down in May for medical reasons.
“He has a good working knowledge of finances, since he served on the Board of Finance overseeing a $14 to $15 million budget,” Bunce said. “He’s a former state trooper, which could help us out at meetings,” a remark that brought laughter from the audience.
Bunce described the day-to-day responsibilities of the job, such as signing checks and paying bills, as well as larger issues that take time to resolve.
He said he is proud of the town’s efforts to pursue millions of dollars in grants, including funding for improvements to the town pool and a new roof at North Canaan Elementary School.
The town has received $1.8 million to reconstruct the bridge at the beginning of West Main Street, pave the road to the transfer station and repave portions of Pease and Bragg streets. A separate $1.5 million grant requested via U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes’ office may be used for a solar project at the school.
Bunce acknowledged the work of the town’s grants committee, especially Ian Edwards, who he said has worked hard to secure the funding. He also noted that the government agencies through which the town has applied for grants have been helpful.
Bunce said he will focus on upgrading the Greenway trails, securing state land in that area and erecting a new sign at Lawrence Field.
Asked about the status of the former Masonic Lodge property on Route 44 West, known as Ruggles Landing and now owned by the town, Bunce said a board was formed so discussions about its future could be held publicly.
The goal is to provide public access to the Housatonic River for fishing and boating because no other such access point exists in town.
The building will be demolished at the state’s expense, and the entrance will need to be reworked to provide safer access. Picnic tables and a boat launch may be included in the proposal. A recurring grant from the Housatonic River Commission helps with maintenance.
“We’ll eventually bring the matter to the town to see what it wants to do with it,” Bunce said.
Club member Lynne Martin expressed concern that while the median age in North Canaan is decreasing, it is increasing in other Region 1 towns with large numbers of second-home residents. She said she worries that North Canaan will have to bear a larger share of the costs because it will send more students to the high school.
Bunce said a study of possibly merging some of the schools is underway, but the process could take a long time. North Canaan has the largest number of affordable housing units, which attract young families, he noted.
“In the end, the town with the most kids pays the most for school maintenance,” he said.
Martin also raised the subject of the dog park, which is now located at Lawrence Field. The town received a $6,800 donation to relocate it and separate it from the playing fields.
Bunce said the new location will be at the end of Whiting Drive.
Audience members expressed strong approval for the Hometown Heroes banners currently hanging throughout town. The banners show the faces of 125 veterans from the area, and the project raised $3,300 for the Couch-Pipa VFW Post in North Canaan.
Bunce said the banners will be taken down in late fall and put up again in April so they do not become torn or tattered over the winter.
“We’d like to get more next year,” Lawrence said. “We’ll keep putting them up until we run out of poles.”
Asked what he enjoys most and least about the job, Bunce said he likes being involved with community members.
“Sometimes meetings can be tough, as I try to get my meaning across as a young first selectman. I have a lot to learn.”
Lawrence, who is also new to the job, said she enjoys working closely with the town’s boards and commissions.
“I love working here and seeing people come in and out. I grew up here, so it’s an honor for me.”
Club member Eileen Fox said, “I definitely feel the energy in town now. There seems to be a lot of collaboration. Job well done. You’re off to a good start.”