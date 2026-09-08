Falls Village voters approve school technology funding

FALLS VILLAGE — Voters approved funding for a technology upgrade at Lee H. Kellogg School and consolidated funding for engineering work on Cobble Road during a 13-minute town meeting Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The school will receive up to $4,879 for a Promethean ActivPanel to replace the pull-down screen and projector currently used for presentations.
School office administrator Laurie Wadsworth said the portable interactive display works with the school’s Chromebooks and will also be available for community use. Voters approved the appropriation unanimously, 13-0.
Voters also agreed to place $55,000 previously budgeted for an engineering study of the small bridge and culvert at Cobble Road and Undermountain Road into the same account as state grant funding for replacement of the larger Cobble Road bridge over the Hollenbeck River near Route 63.
First Selectman Dave Barger said the change would keep all funding for the Cobble Road projects in one place. When moderator Lou Timolat asked whether the request was purely administrative, Barger said it was.
That motion also passed unanimously.