Salisbury housing market saw end-of-year rush in December

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s December recorded property transfers were the busiest of the year with the sale of 11 properties recorded — not including the 10 plots sold to individuals by the Salisbury Cemetery Association. Only two properties were sold for over a million dollars and two commercial properties on Main Street and Lime Rock Road sold for under $500,000. In mid-January there were 16 homes listed for sale with 11 over a million dollars.

Transactions

21 Greystone Lane — 2 houses including a 1 bedroom/1 bath cottage and a 4,229 square foot home with 3 bedroom/3 full baths/2 half baths on 33 acres sold by Margery H. Hetzel to Sarah B. Kapnick and Andrew C. Elken for $3.3 million.

280 & 280A Taconic Road — two houses built in 1880 each with 4 bedrooms on 6.5 acres sold by Peter Lorenzo to Raccard Properties LLC for $800,000.

5 Reservoir Road — 3 bedroom/3 bath house on 3.15 acres sold by Louis Baker Bell Jr Trustee Harriette A. Mellen Revocable Trust to Kevin and Alyssa Mahoney for $860,000.

329 Main St. — a commercial building with 2,022 square feet sold by Furnace Village LLC to Idle Biscuit LLC for $400,000.

54 Main St. — 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home on 1 acre sold by Andrew Foley to Jennifer Portnoy Trustee Jennifer Portnoy Living Trust for $1.46 million.

24 Bunker Hill — 4 bedroom/2 bath home on 2.5 acres sold by Michael G. and Samuel A. Reid, Mariel M. and James S. Reid Trustees of Reid Family Trust to Aida and Christopher Stoddard for $695,000.

432 Undermountain Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath house sold by Ryan Hartje to Elizabeth A. Romaker and Spencer C. Crawford for $325,000.

87 South Canaan Road 7C — 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo sold by Susan S. Match Trustee of Susan S. Match Revocable Trust to Jeffrey G. Hamlin and Inge Heckel for $649,000.

369 Lime Rock Road — Investment property with four apartments by Lime Rock Ventures Incorporated to Bridgeview Management LLC for $360,000.

27 Fowler St. — 2 bedroom/1 bath house on .03 acres sold by Peter Ronald Kuglstatter to Austen Hayes for $300,000.

30 Selleck Hill Road — 2 acres of land sold by Halleck and Theresa Lefferts to Salisbury Housing Trust for $174,017.

*Town of Salisbury real estate sales recorded as sold between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Property details provided in town tax cards. Note that recorded transfers occur after the actual real estate closing and will also include private sales. Current market activity from Smart MLS. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Advisor with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.