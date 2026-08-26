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affordable housing

Salisbury housing projects gain funding as Holley Place awaits soil test results

Salisbury housing projects gain funding as Holley Place awaits soil test results

A rendering of a design concept for the Dresser Woods affordable housing complex in Salisbury.

Provided

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Affordable Housing Commission (SAHC) agreed to commit $181,600 toward two affordable housing initiatives during its regular meeting on Aug. 20, as local housing advocates continue to await soil-testing results from the separate Holley Place development.

Construction at Holley Place, an affordable housing development overseen by the Salisbury Housing Committee, was unexpectedly halted following the recent discovery of fuel-contaminated soil. Testing was conducted earlier this month, but the results have not yet been received.

The Salisbury Housing Committee is a private nonprofit organization that develops and manages several affordable housing properties in town. The SAHC is a town-appointed body that promotes affordable housing and recommends grants from the town’s Affordable Housing Fund. The SAHC does not build or manage housing projects.

The commission’s two commitments, discussed at the meeting, would draw its current fund balance down from approximately $195,000 to $13,400, directing money toward the proposed Dresser Woods development and the renovation of a recently purchased home on Bostwick Street.

The Salisbury Housing Committee asked the commission to commit $200,000 toward the Dresser Woods project, a proposed affordable rental development at 37 Railroad St. While the committee said it does not need the funds in the near term, it requested a commitment letter to demonstrate local confidence in the project as it seeks other funding sources.

With approximately $195,000 in its current fund, the commission was unable to fund the full $200,000, but agreed to commit $100,000. The commission agreed to make a recommendation to the town asking it to commit the remaining balance.

The proposed Dresser Woods project would include 20 affordable rental homes in nine buildings on a 5.3-acre parcel donated by Jim Dresser in 2022 near the center of Salisbury Village. The project has received wetlands and zoning approvals and is continuing to raise funds. The committee recently put the project out to bid and chose the lowest bidder, Axela Construction based in Waterbury.

The Salisbury Housing Trust, a similar private nonprofit that develops affordable housing, requested $81,600 to renovate a recently-purchased property at 51 Bostwick St., which the trust plans to sell to a local family.

“We’re very excited about this project and I think it will be a lovely two-bedroom house for a local family,” said John Harney, co-president of the trust.

Harney said the support from the commission would allow the trust to preserve cash flow so it can act quickly when other opportunities arise.

“We are usually beaten out by home flippers and investors in town if we don’t have funds in the bank,” Harney said.

Together, the two commitments would reduce the commission’s fund balance to $13,400. Commission member Lee Sullivan said while it’s early in the fiscal year to spend down much of the fund, it shows the money is going toward valuable projects for the town.

“It gives us more weight to push the town to fund more affordable housing,” Sullivan said.

Richard Tennyson, treasurer of the Salisbury Housing Trust, also reported that clean-up and fundraising efforts following the destructive July 4 storm are continuing. He said the organization has spent around $16,000 on storm-related assistance, including $5,000 to repair a sewage pump for a family that could not afford the work.

Sullivan also said that the commission will soon distribute a printed newsletter that will hit mailboxes in the near future and inform the community about its ongoing efforts. “It has really good stories,” Sullivan said.

affordable housing

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