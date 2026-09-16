Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
affordable housing

230 affordable homes in the pipeline across Litchfield County

230 affordable homes in the pipeline across Litchfield County

Jessica Kubicki, left, will become president and CEO of The Housing Collective on Oct. 1, succeeding David Rich of Lakeville, right, who is stepping down after two decades.

John Coston

SALISBURY — The Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity released its 2025 Impact Report on Thursday, Sept. 10, showing that 230 affordable homes are planned or under development across the county.

Jocelyn Ayer, director of the center, said 209 of those homes will be rentals and 21 will be owner-occupied. The center is an initiative of The Housing Collective, founded 20 years ago by David Rich.

Speaking at a gathering at Salisbury School, Ayer highlighted affordable housing projects in the pipeline, including:

— Barkhamsted Housing Trust (20 units): Mallory View

— Falls Village Housing Trust (16 units): River Road and (5 units) called FVHT Apartments

— Cornwall Housing Corporation (20 units) called Millard Brook

— Kent Affordable Housing (13 units) as South Common expansion

— Litchfield Housing Authority (8 units) called River Bend

— Morris Housing Authority (8 units) known as Eldridge expansion

— Salisbury Housing Committee, Inc. (14 units) Holley Place and (20 units) Dresser Woods

— Sharon Housing Trust (6 units) under Sharon Homes and (4 units) as Community Center reuse

— Warren Affordable Housing Corp. (8 units) known as Warren Village

— Washington Community Housing Trust (12 units) Judea Springs

— Winchester Housing Partners (37 units) converting former Batcheller School into housing

“Our work is to support those volunteers to make their projects happen,” Ayer said.

Some developments can take 10 years to complete, she said, citing Holley Place in Salisbury as an example. Ayer also discussed Dresser Woods, a development planned near downtown Salisbury beyond East Railroad Street that will provide 20 homes in nine buildings.

Ayer said that there are 2,775 families across Litchfield County that have gone through the application process and now are on a waiting list, noting that many of those are in Torrington, which reports 1,828 on a waiting list.

“Many families hear how long the waiting list is and don’t bother filling out an application,” she said.

In Salisbury, there are 119 families on waiting lists for three developments. The Sharon Housing Authority has 84 families on waiting lists for Sharon Ridge and Sharon Ridge Expansion. Cornwall has 67 families waiting for Kugeman Village and Bonney Brook.

Kent shows 64 waiting for housing at Stuart Farm and South Common Apartments. There are 68 on waiting lists in North Canaan for Wangum Village and Beckley House (Geer Village). More than 50 are on waiting lists in Norfolk for Meadowbrook and the Town Center Apartments.

Jessica Kubicki will succeed Rich on Oct. 1 as president and CEO of The Housing Collective, the statewide backbone-type service organization that provides assistance to local housing organizations. At the Housing Collective, Kubicki, a licensed clinical social worker since 2013, has focused on homelessness and housing affordability as a single problem.

“Homelessness and housing are not two separate things anymore,” she said, noting that last year 64% of homeless individuals were experiencing homelessness for the first time. Two-thirds of Connecticut’s homeless population cite affordability reasons, she said.

“Who are these homeless?” she asked. “It’s our neighbors, our schoolteachers, our friends.”

Rich, who was credited with creating the Litchfield County organization, emphasized that it “brings people together to solve intractable problems.”

Federal, state and philanthropic support is “uncertain at best,” he said. “We need to create lasting, sustainable affordable housing.”

John Coston
affordable housing

Latest News

Let's Hear It - September 17, 2026

Let's Hear It - September 17, 2026

This Week

As summer comes to an end and the days begin to get a little cooler, signs of fall are starting to appear all around us. The leaves are beginning to change, the evenings are getting shorter, and a new season of activities and traditions is just around the corner.

Keep ReadingShow less

$5,000

$5,000

Letters to the Editor - September 17, 2026

Letters to the Editor - September 17, 2026

Put $1M to work for housing affordability

If I had $1 million to improve housing affordability in Litchfield County, I would create a revolving Housing Opportunity Fund. Instead of spending the entire amount on one or two homes, I would use it to help local housing trusts acquire land or properties, provide down-payment assistance for qualified buyers, convert appropriate existing buildings into housing, and help cover some of the upfront costs that can prevent good housing projects from ever getting started.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Turning Back the Pages - September 17, 2026

Turning Back the Pages - September 17, 2026

125 years ago — September 1901

LIME ROCK — Matthew Patterson recently received a silver medal from the Canadian government as a token of his services during the Fenian raid in ‘71. The medal is suitably inscribed and is considerably heavier than a silver dollar. It depends from a silk tri-color and pin, and altogether makes a very neat souvenir.

Keep ReadingShow less

Voices from our community about the housing we need for a healthy, vibrant future

Voices from our community about the housing we need for a healthy, vibrant future

Jordan Seibert and Riley Bossi

Shelly Dinelle

There’s a reason people say, “It takes a village to raise a child.” To thrive, a child needs a safe, stable place to call home. That’s the bedrock for health, dignity, and the chance to build a bright future. What kind of “village” does it take to create these homes?

Motivated by compassion and a drive to make housing more accessible, it took the Foundation for Norfolk Living years of hard work to create ten affordable homes at Haystack Woods. The “village” turned out to be a patchwork of support that included financial help from the DOH, a construction mortgage through Northwest Community Bank, and a Community Development Block Grant to purchase the property and pay for the road and infrastructure. The result? Two- and three-bedroom homes reserved for first-time homebuyers earning 60-80% of Litchfield County’s median income, and selling for $159,000 to $261,000. The condominium homes are deed-restricted and net-zero thanks to energy-efficient construction, solar panels, and battery storage, meaning the homebuyers will have no energy costs! Curious? Just Google “Haystack Woods” to learn more. It’s a remarkable accomplishment.

Keep ReadingShow less
our housing needs

Selectmen back $113,000 request for new ambulance

Selectmen back $113,000 request for new ambulance

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen approved a request from the Fire Commission for $113,000 toward a new ambulance scheduled for delivery in November.

The selectmen acted during their regular monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 14.

Keep ReadingShow less
falls village bos
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.