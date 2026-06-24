Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
affordable housing

Norfolk opens Haystack Woods, net-zero affordable housing complex

Norfolk opens Haystack Woods, net-zero affordable housing complex

Community members gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Haystack Woods, Norfolk's newest affordable housing complex. It includes 10 homes.

Madi Long

NORFOLK — Community members gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, June 22, to celebrate the opening of Haystack Woods, Norfolk’s newly constructed affordable housing complex.

Kate Briggs Johnson, president of the Foundation for Norfolk Living, said she believes Haystack Woods is Connecticut’s first net-zero affordable homeownership community equipped with battery storage and electric vehicle chargers. A net-zero development generates as much renewable energy as it consumes over the course of a year.

Haystack Woods features 10 homes, including ranches, cape-style houses, and two-story builds, each with two to three bedrooms.

Two homes have been closed, five more are scheduled to close and three houses remain available. The three remaining homes will be sold for $261,000 and are three-bedroom houses for households below 80% the Average Median Income.

Each home within the complex features high-efficiency insulated construction and a dedicated solar array designed to generate its annual energy needs. The development has also earned LEED and National Green Building Standard certifications.

The community wasn’t built without struggle, Briggs Johnson said, as committee members spent an additional 12 months at PNZ and Wetlands Zoning meetings to transition the private road to a public road. This came with the help of the Norfolk Cemetery Association, which provided the easement to construct the road.

Jordan Seibert, a Haystack Woods homeowner, expressed her gratitude to the crowd.

“Like many people, I reached a point where homeownership felt increasingly out of reach,” she said. “I’m fortunate to be purchasing a home at a young age, giving me the chance to be comfortable, put down roots, and think long-term about my future.”

Prominent guests attended the ribbon-cutting, including Norfolk’s First Selectman Henry Tirrell; Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz; Ricky Jordan, manager of Energy Efficiency at Eversource; Margaret Warner, Senior Vice President at Northwest Community Bank; Libby Borden of the Norfolk Land Trust; Maria Horn, Connecticut State Representative; and Seila Mosquera-Bruno, the commissioner of CT Department of Housing.

affordable housing

Latest News

At 95, Elyse Harney celebrated with Honorary Doctorate

At 95, Elyse Harney celebrated with Honorary Doctorate

Elyse Deublein Harney (center) celebrates with Keith Harney, Elyse Harney Morris, Paul Harney and Michael Harney after receiving an honorary doctorate from St. Joseph’s University.

Provided

On May 19, Elyse Deublein Harney returned to St. Joseph’s University in New York City, her alma mater, where she graduated in 1952. Before the crowd gathered for the university’s 107th commencement ceremony, the Salisbury resident, entrepreneur and community leader received an honorary doctorate and delivered the commencement address to the Class of 2026.

The recognition arrives at a meaningful moment for the Harney family. In February 2027, Elyse Harney Real Estate will celebrate its 40th anniversary, joining Harney & Sons Fine Teas, co-founded by Elyse and her husband, John, in 1983, as one of two enduring family businesses that have shaped both the region and the family’s legacy.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

The Renaissance spirit of Pilar Proffitt

The Renaissance spirit of Pilar Proffitt
The Renaissance spirit of Pilar Proffitt
The Renaissance spirit of Pilar Proffitt
Think logically and then break the mold with creativity.
— Pilar Proffitt

Pilar Proffitt is forging a remarkable artistic path grounded in her long history in Northwest Connecticut. Proffitt is a true Renaissance woman with a quirky sense of humor — a visual artist, architect, designer of interiors, furniture and products, and curator of home furnishings.

Her latest grand project is still quite literally under wraps. Large windows obscured by construction paper on a bustling avenue in Manhattan prevent passersby from peeking into the 15-story boutique hotel designed and furnished by Proffitt for an international hotel group, which is nearing completion. The hotel’s lobby, restaurant, common areas and rooms stand out for their attention to design — from the furnishings, colors and fabrics to the mosaic floor tiles, hardware, wrought-iron gates and stairs, selection of antique books, and the art on the walls. The collection includes paintings by Proffitt, photographs by Wassaic Project co-Executive Director Jeff Barnett-Winsby, time-lapse photography by Xan Padron and classics from the Warhol Factory.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Take a trip to WWII England with the Sharon Playhouse’s ‘Swingtime Canteen’

Take a trip to WWII England with the Sharon Playhouse’s ‘Swingtime Canteen’

The set for “Swingtime Canteen” transports the audience to WWII London.

D.H. Callahan

Dateline: 1944. A platoon of our boys are stationed in London, waiting to be sent to the mainland to fight the Axis powers and liberate Europe. While they wait, a group of glamorous gals from Hollywood are sent over to distract them with singing, dancing and a few memories of home.

That’s the scene at “Swingtime Canteen,” the new production now on stage at the Sharon Playhouse.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon playhouse
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

A classical summer begins: eight Tanglewood picks

A classical summer begins: eight Tanglewood picks

Aerial view of The Shed at Tanglewood.

Aram Boghosian

The Tanglewood classical music schedule is loaded with gems. Here are eight to consider:

Thursday, July 9, 8 p.m., in Ozawa Hall. The dynamic duo of Augustin Hadelich, violin, and Seong-Jin Cho, piano, take on works by Brahms, Janacek, Beach and Prokofiev. Whether you get seats in the hall or sit outside on the lawn, you will not regret getting to this one.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Ken Musselman marks new chapter with farewell exhibition

Ken Musselman marks new chapter with farewell exhibition

Ken Mussleman with his paintings “Red Apple #2” and “Nine Servings Daily.”His show, “Time Passages,” opens Saturday, June 27, at Hunt Library in Falls Village.

L. Tomaino

Hunt Library in Falls Village will host a farewell show of the work of well-known local artist Ken Musselman, beginning with an opening reception on June 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. The show will run until July 31.

Musselman, a longtime resident of the Northwest Corner, recently moved to Woodbury, Connecticut, where he will begin a new phase of his life.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Bugs! crawl their way into Upstate Art Weekend

Bugs! crawl their way into Upstate Art Weekend

“Butterfly in the Stomach” by Hanna Washburn at “Bugs!” part of Upstate Art Weekend.

Provided

Artist and curator Charlotte Woolf thinks bugs get a bad rap. Her new multimedium show at Foxtrot Farm and Flowers in Stanfordville seeks to change how people see these creepy-crawly creatures.

This time of year, there’s no way to escape the onslaught on bugs closing in from the wild. The little flyers and crawlers somehow penetrate even the tightest window screens. If there’s a crack in a floor board, it might as well have a big neon “Enter” sign. Like zombies from “Night of the Living Dead,” they approach with dispassionate determination.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.