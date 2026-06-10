Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
affordable housing

Affordable home project in Sharon could break ground this summer

Affordable home project in Sharon could break ground this summer
Sharon Town Hall is located on Main Street.
File photo
“We want to be able to provide affordable housing in whichever way there’s demand for it.”
— Sharon Housing Trust President Richard Baumann

SHARON – Construction of a new affordable home at 160 Silver Lake Shores Rd. could begin this summer after the Sharon Housing Trust secured up to $420,000 in financing and grant money to move forward with the project.

The funding package, announced May 22, includes a mortgage commitment of up to $270,000 for construction financing from Capital for Change – a Connecticut Community Development Financial Institution – and an additional $150,000 grant sponsored by the state Department of Housing.

The home, which was designed by Cornwall architect Christine Gray last year, will be a single-family three-bedroom home in the Mudge Pond-adjacent neighborhood. It is expected to sell between $250,000 and $275,000.

“Sharon and the towns around us are in a desperate affordable housing crunch,” said Sharon Housing Trust President Richard Baumann. “We want to be able to provide affordable housing in whichever way there’s demand for it.”

Baumann said the project is ready to move forward once the financing agreement closes. The Trust has already hired Boulder Ridge Construction of Bethlehem and expects to begin construction this summer.

The Trust was gifted the property in late 2024 by an anonymous donor. The lot already has a well and septic system, helping reduce development costs.

Baumann said he hopes to keep the home’s price low enough that housing costs would not exceed 30% of income for a household earning 80% of the area median income, the state’s standard for affordable housing.

According to numbers released by the state on May 1, the area median income of the Northwest Hills Planning Region for a four-person household is $122,800, making 80% $98,240.

Fundraising began last year with a local foundation awarding the Trust with a $25,000 matching grant, of which $10,000 has been raised so far.

The Trust is also in the process of renovating the former community center at 99 North Main St. into four two-bedroom rental apartments. The project is adjacent to six existing affordable rental units owned by the Trust.

The organization received $2 million in state grant money last year for the project, which is currently underway, although repairs to all four buildings are on pause as the state’s Historic Preservation Office, commonly called SHPO, reviews plans on the century-old community center and adjacent structures.

affordable housing

Latest News

Anita L. Gochey

Anita L. Gochey

CANAAN — Anita L. (King) Gochey, 85, of 77 South Canaan Rd. died June 5, 2026, at Geer Village. She was the wife of the late Lester Gochey. Anita was born July 16, 1940,in Winsted, daughter of the late Ivan and Irene (Dulude) King.

Anita was well known throughout the Northwest Corner. She worked for many local businesses and organizations. Anita worked at the Rexall Drug Store, C.A. Lindell and Sons, Bob’s Clothing, Brooks Pharmacy, and the Housatonic Valley Regional High School in the cafeteria.She used her skills in calligraphy to complete the record books for the North Canaan Congregational Church.Anita’s daughter remembers her as being very creative with cardboard, and a loving mom.

Keep ReadingShow less

Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu

Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu

SHARON — Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14 surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on Fe 13, 1951, in New Milford, Susanne lived a life filled with warmth, adventure, compassion, and dedication to those she loved.

Keep ReadingShow less

Celebration of Life — Jim Dresser

Celebration of Life — Jim Dresser

A Celebration of Jim Dresser’s Life

Saturday, July 18, 12 – 3 p.m. At Hill Acre Camp on Mt. Riga, Salisbury, CT.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Memorial Service — Rafael Porro

Memorial Service — Rafael Porro

SALISBURY — Rafael Porro passed away on January 6, 2026.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Salisbury.

Keep ReadingShow less

Memorial Service — Walter E. DeMelle

Memorial Service — Walter E. DeMelle

LAKEVILLE — Friends are invited to participate in a memorial service for Walter E. DeMelle on Saturday, June 27 at 2:00 p.m. at The Hotchkiss School Chapel, Lakeville, Connecticut.

Full obituary at: https://lakevillejournal.com/walter-earle-demelle-jr

Nicholas Gandolfo Jr.

Nicholas Gandolfo Jr.

CANAAN- — Nicholas Gandolfo Jr., 94 of East Canaan passed on June 4,2026, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer and CLL Leukemia.

Nicholas was born and raised in East Canaan to Nicholas Gandolfo Sr. and Marie Zucco Gandolfo both Italian immigrants, a heritage Nicholas embraced with pride.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.