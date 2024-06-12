affordable housing

Salisbury Housing Trust proposes two affordable homes

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the application from the Salisbury Housing Trust (SHT) on Monday, June 3. The hearing was continued to Monday, June 17.

SHT’s plans propose building two affordable housing single family 3-bedroom homes at 26 and 28 Undermountain Road.

P&Z chair Michael Klemens began by saying that the commission had discussed concepts with the housing trust, but that concepts are not the same as plans in an application for a special permit.

He said that when the P&Z did an “8-24 review” to determine if the SHT’s concept was consistent with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development, the commission found that building two homes at the site was consistent. Preserving the existing park is also consistent with the POCD, Klemens added.

Jennifer Kronholm Clark gave the presentation for the SHT.

She said consultant Pat Hackett had prepared two options. Option one keeps the informal parking lot in the front of the property, adds two houses, and has a small open space in the rear.

Option two removes the parking area off Undermountain Road and puts the first house there, with the second house and a larger open space in the rear.

She said the housing trust prefers the second option.

Public comment was mixed. Robin Roraback, who lives near the site, said the parking lot is used regularly by White Hart employees and during events such as the recent Salisbury Handmade artisans sale.

She said the housing would make the neighborhood more crowded and noisy. She also mentioned a pair of 300-year-old oak trees on the property.

Other neighbors were okay with the housing but concerned about the oak trees.

Another neighbor, Holly Leibrock, preferred “Option three: Neither.”

She said the parking is also used by the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service and the existing park should be expanded, not reduced.

Other residents expressed their belief that affordable housing is important to the town and favored the idea.

Klemens sent a memo to the housing trust with a list of additional information for the next session of the hearing. The list includes: an arborists assessment of the health of the two old oak trees, confirmation that the two lots that make up the site have been legally merged and that there are no deed restrictions, an A2 survey, complete engineering details, 14 aspects of the site plan that need to be completed, a clarification on the special permit application, and a request to address the question of whether the existing parking area is impervious by compaction.

All of these materials are on the town’s website under Planning and Zoning Meeting Documents.

Sharon recorded real estate transfers in May 2024

Sharon recorded real estate transfers in May 2024

Purchased “as is” by McBride Builders for $378,730 at the end of May this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 331 Calkinstown Road is already undergoing renovation.

Christine Bates

SHARON — There were seven property sales in Sharon recorded by the town clerk in the month of May and all were under $500,000. Only transactions with a monetary value are included below while transfers without consideration are excluded. Recorded sales dates typically lag actual closing dates by several days.

100 Cornwall Bridge Road – sold by the Estate of Mary Kirby to Gregory Kantrowitz and Kathryn Vansycle for $498,750.

real estate

Great Country Mutt Show thrives in year five

Great Country Mutt Show thrives in year five

Winner in the “Best Senior” category needed a nap during his competition.

Natalia Zukerman

SALISBURY — The Little Guild’s Great Country Mutt Show, held Sunday, June 9, was a resounding success, drawing dog lovers and their furry friends for an entertaining day of fun and festivities. This was the 5th annual event of this “Westminster-style” dog show which celebrates all breeds and the humans who love and care for them.

From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Lime Rock Park was alive with the sound of barking, laughter, and live music. Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds competed in a variety of charming categories under the big tent including Junior (for humans under 12), Most Unidentifiable Mix, Sweetest Pair of Dogs, Best Ears, Best Trick, Best Lap Dog Over 40 Lbs., Best Senior, Best Kisser, and Waggiest Tail. The event culminated in the much-anticipated Best in Show Parade, where every participating dog had the chance to strut their stuff.

little guild

Former firehouse sale moving forward

Former firehouse sale moving forward

FALLS VILLAGE — First Selectman Dave Barger told the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance that the sale of the former firehouse at 35 Railroad St. is moving forward, albeit slowly.

From the town’s side, attorney Emily Vail of Ackerly Brown is waiting for surveyor Mat Kiefer to perform a survey regarding an easement. “We’re in the queue,” Barger said.

'Giddy up' for 18th Goshen Stampede

‘Giddy up’ for 18th Goshen Stampede

Step one of the Cowgirl Triathlon required competitors to lasso a calf.

Riley Klein

GOSHEN — Country-style competitions and confections filled the Fair Grounds for the 18th annual Goshen Stampede, June 7 to 9.

The three-day rodeo festival displayed a range of all-American contests including horseback riding, goat wrangling, barrel racing, monster trucks, quad racing, demolition derbies, live music, carnival rides, fried delicacies and of course, bull riding. Kids even got in the rodeo action with a sheep riding competition.

rodeo