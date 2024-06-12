Salisbury Housing Trust proposes two affordable homes

Latest News
SHARON — There were seven property sales in Sharon recorded by the town clerk in the month of May and all were under $500,000. Only transactions with a monetary value are included below while transfers without consideration are excluded. Recorded sales dates typically lag actual closing dates by several days.
100 Cornwall Bridge Road – sold by the Estate of Mary Kirby to Gregory Kantrowitz and Kathryn Vansycle for $498,750.
Cedar Road 30/18 – sold by Birch Hill Associates of Sharon LLC to Penelope Hartz and George Hertag for $15,000.
12 Minneluta Trail – sold by the Estate of John Decker to Ofer Aronsking for $230,000
128 Sharon Valley Road – 1,258 square foot home sold by John A. Lamb to Kate Lascar TR Tronquois for $342,500.
10 Guinea Road – 2.41 acres of vacant land sold by Kenneth and Jennifer Craig to Douglas and Cynthia Seiler for $125,000.
Guinea Road – 9 acres of vacant land sold by Shaun McAvoy to Forest Farms LLC for $125,000.
331 Calkinstown Road – sold by the Estate of Mary P Lamb to McBride Builders LLC for $378,730.
Town of Sharon real estate sales recorded as sold between May 1, 2024, and May 31, 2024 provided by the Town Clerk. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.
SALISBURY — The Little Guild’s Great Country Mutt Show, held Sunday, June 9, was a resounding success, drawing dog lovers and their furry friends for an entertaining day of fun and festivities. This was the 5th annual event of this “Westminster-style” dog show which celebrates all breeds and the humans who love and care for them.
From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Lime Rock Park was alive with the sound of barking, laughter, and live music. Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds competed in a variety of charming categories under the big tent including Junior (for humans under 12), Most Unidentifiable Mix, Sweetest Pair of Dogs, Best Ears, Best Trick, Best Lap Dog Over 40 Lbs., Best Senior, Best Kisser, and Waggiest Tail. The event culminated in the much-anticipated Best in Show Parade, where every participating dog had the chance to strut their stuff.
Participants at The Great Country Mutt Show taking the category of “Dog That Looks Most Like its Owner” very seriously.Natalia Zukerman
Bill Berloni, renowned animal behaviorist and trainer, served as the Chief Judge. Berloni, who has trained many animals for stage and screen, brought his expertise and warmth to the event. Nicole Nalepa, anchor of Connecticut’s top morning newscast “Eyewitness News This Morning,” added a touch of celebrity as the Mistress of Ceremonies, engaging the crowd with lively commentary.
Jenny Langendoerfer, executive director of The Little Guild, emphasized the importance of the Mutt Show for the community: “This event is free and open to the public. It’s all about reaching out to the community and thanking them for the support they give us.” She also highlighted The Little Guild’s mission, stating, “We are a no-kill shelter with one of the highest save rates in the nation, over 99% this year.”
Langendoerfer shared news about the future of The Little Guild and the construction of a new facility in West Cornwall. “In one year, we’ll be up and running,” she explained. “We were in a renovated home for the last 35 years. There’s a lot of wear and tear, so this isn’t a much bigger shelter, it’s just a better shelter.”
Spooner, 13, a Little Guild alumni, was rescued 10 years ago by his human, Sarah Kenyon from Mount Washington, Massachusetts, and won “Most Unidentifiable Mix” at this year’s Great Country Mutt Show.Natalia Zukerman
Outside the competition ring, attendees enjoyed live music from the Joint Chiefs, delicious offerings from local food trucks, and a raffle. Tito’s Handmade Vodka, a sponsor of the event, added to the festivities with a specialty drink tent and activities for both dogs and their owners.
More than just a dog show; the Great Country Mutt Show is a testament to the bond between pets and people and a celebration of community spirit.
Langendoerfer expressed her gratitude, saying, “The support from our community is overwhelming, and events like these help us continue our mission of rescuing, healing, and nurturing homeless dogs and cats.”
FALLS VILLAGE — First Selectman Dave Barger told the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance that the sale of the former firehouse at 35 Railroad St. is moving forward, albeit slowly.
From the town’s side, attorney Emily Vail of Ackerly Brown is waiting for surveyor Mat Kiefer to perform a survey regarding an easement. “We’re in the queue,” Barger said.
The attorney also needs a septic map from the Torrington Area Health District. Board of Finance member Carol Staats said such maps are public information and it shouldn’t take more than a day or two to obtain them.
Barger said he’s been in touch with buyer James Gillispie and the latter is proceeding with finalizing his plans for the property.
The town-owned property’s sale to Gillispie for $300,000 was approved by a referendum vote on Nov. 7, 2023.
Board of Education chair Pat Mechare told both boards that due to a change in state law, the school board will begin the practice of retaining up to 2% of its budget each year from unspent funds. The money will go into an account controlled by the school board and will not be subject to the Board of Finance’s authority.
Mechare said as the town school board traditionally creates tight budgets, she doubts that the full 2% will be available most years. For the 2023-24 budget, 2% is about $44,000.
‘Giddy up’ for 18th Goshen Stampede
GOSHEN — Country-style competitions and confections filled the Fair Grounds for the 18th annual Goshen Stampede, June 7 to 9.
The three-day rodeo festival displayed a range of all-American contests including horseback riding, goat wrangling, barrel racing, monster trucks, quad racing, demolition derbies, live music, carnival rides, fried delicacies and of course, bull riding. Kids even got in the rodeo action with a sheep riding competition.
Step two of the Cowgirl Triathlon was barrel racing.Riley Kelin
Pointy boots, ten-gallon hats and handheld fried or frozen foods met the eye at every turn. Guests moved through walkways lined with enticing games and vibrant vendors, all leading to the main attractions.
The Cowgirl Triathlon, held Sunday, June 9, showcased unique skills on horseback. Competitors began by lassoing a calf, moved seamlessly into the barrel race, and concluded by dismounting to wrangle a goat.
“The richest cowgirl triathlon east of the Mississippi” paid out $705 to winner, Shyla O’Neil, who completed the three stages of the timed event with no errors in 30.28 seconds.
Deep fried delicacies and big hats at every turn.Riley Klein
Cars wrecked in the demolition derby were lined up in the straight track to become part of the monster truck event. Customized pick-up trucks with massive wheels roared down the straight as crash-hungry spectators looked on with excitement in the stands.
An orange truck named “Terrordactyl” was fixed with 10 seats in the bed, offering monster truck rides to guests. A nine-step ladder brought riders from the ground up to their seats.
Stanley McGrath, renowned onion ring maker, has been attending the fair since it began in 2006. He said “it’s the people” that keep him coming back.
Riley Klein
Litchfield County Axe House set up an axe-throwing booth just beside the rodeo ring. Owner Joseph Kucia said his company has been attending the Stampede for the past five years.
“Litchfield County is super nostalgic,” said Kucia, noting the connection people in the area feel to the weekend’s events. “They can kind of vibe off that... I think it’s a comfort.”
Three bullseyes won a free game of axe throwing.Riley Klein